Diddy pops Grammy’s disrespect for “black music” in a 50-minute speech

The Grammys have always confused me with all of these pre-events and award things – but here’s something we can all feel deep in our soul. Sean “Diddy” Combs spent a full 50 minutes giving a thank you speech.

Diddy went on stage to honor his 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in front of a crowd of stars Jay-Z. Beyonce. Janet Jackson. Cardi B. Lana Del Rey. Ozzy Osbourne and John Legend,

He reportedly only remembered most of his life, career, and the people in it, and while this gave all of us terrible flashbacks at school meetings, the tone changed by about 40 minutes.

Diddy used the end of his speech to beat up the Grammys because they never respected hip-hop and black music.

“I’m honored by the industry I love, the family I love, but there’s an elephant in the room and it’s not just about the Grammys,” he said in a video of his speech, which he later posted on Twitter , There is discrimination and injustice everywhere. “

“To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music was never respected by the Grammys. “

“At the moment, this current situation is not a revelation. The thing is going on. And that doesn’t just happen in music. It goes on in the film, it goes on in sport, it goes around the world. For years we have been judged by institutions that have never done our best, and that stops now. “

His speech continued with a call for change. “We need the artists to regain control. We need transparency. We need diversity. This is the space that has the strength to make the changes that need to be made. You have to make the changes for us. “

Several artists clap and cheer after Diddy dropped his truth bomb, especially Queen B and Jay-Z.

Diddy continued to refer to the Grammy drama this year, with new president / CEO Deborah Dugan spilling all of the tea after being taken on administrative leave prior to the event.

