Diddy says, “Black music was never respected by the Grammys”

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks on stage during the pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to honor industry icons Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sean “Diddy” Combs was awarded the “Industry Icon Honor” award at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night (January 25). In his acceptance speech, he gave the Recording Academy no ultimatum about Deborah Dugan’s allegations, irregularities, and discrimination in the poll: “You have 365 days to get this shit together.”

In his 45-minute speech, Combs specifically referred the Recording Academy to the history of the snubbing black artists. “I’ve had conflicts in the past few days,” he told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “I am honored by the industry I love, the family I love, but there is an elephant in the room and it is not just about the Grammys. There is discrimination and injustice everywhere. But I have to say something to the Grammys. … I say this with love for the Grammys because you really need to know that. Every year you kill us, man. I talk about the pain. I speak for all the artists here, producers, executives. The time it takes to make these records, put your heart in them – and you just want a level playing field. In the great words of Erykah Badu: “We are artists and we are sensitive to our shit.” We are passionate. For most from us that’s all we have. That is our only hope. “

“To be honest, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys,” he continued. “Black music was never respected by the Grammys – to the point where it should be. In this current situation (Dugan) this is not a revelation. this thing is going on. And that doesn’t just happen in music. it’s going on in films, it’s going on in sports, it’s going on around the world. And for years we have been judged by institutions that have never been in the best interest. And that stops right now. I officially start the watch. You have 365 days to bring this shit together. “

Finally, Combs dedicated his award to several black artists and their albums, which he believed were rejected by the Grammys: Prince for 1999, Beyonce for Lemonade, Missy Elliott for The Real World, Kanye West for Graduation, Snoop Dogg for Doggy Style and Nas for Illmatic. You can see a section of his speech below.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story on Yahoo