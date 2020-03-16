Diddy shows his gratitude for healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

Diddy recently told people that it’s important to be thankful for what they have every day. His followers praised the message he shared on his social media account.

As we go crazy at home and fear and panic seem to be ruling the world these days, amidst the spread of coronaviruses around the world, healthcare workers are battling the virus and caring for sick people.

Diddy knows how important these people are to humanity and how much they are risking their lives these days for the rest of us. He simply showed his gratitude on social media by posting below.

Somoene said: “There is no bull here … High thanks to these people at all times and especially during these times.”

One commenter posted this: “@diddy, you are amazed you are posting this!” And someone else said, “Amen! Finally, somebody is acknowledging how bad it is for us. #Cardiocritical.”

One commenter wrote: Sí Yes, sure my sister is working double shifts now! She’s so sweet, she wants everyone to be fine!

These people are at the forefront these days, and they deserve all the prayers they can get.

Another commenter said: ‘Thank you to all the people at the front for dealing with this virus for keeping my family and friends safe. May the good God protect you from any harm. Pray for the complete elimination of this deadly virus.

One doctor said, “We literally risk ourselves when we have children at home,” but that will also happen. ❤️ Everyone safe! ‘

Someone else posted this: Sí Yes! Thank you! 🤝 We really appreciate your effort and sacrifice! “

A follower posted: & # 39; Thanks for letting us know about our hard work & # 39 ;, and another installer on Instagram said: & # 39; You already know in the movie Titanic how the ship sank, but the band kept playing .. This is how healthcare workers feel now! & # 39;

Another doctor said, “You’re welcome! Thanks for the recognition” @ ididdy. “

We should all be grateful to pharmacists and doctors for exposing themselves to us.

