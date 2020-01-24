Diddy to pediatric cancer patients: “I will dance with you every day!

LARCHMONT, Westchester County – In the song “Bad Boy for Life”, rapper Diddy says, “We’re not going anywhere” and these words are the inspiration for a group of young cancer patients.

The kids either defeated cancer or are still battling cancer, and they were on the hunt for the rapper’s and entrepreneur’s attention. They succeeded!

After seeing several stories and publications about him not only from the non-profit association Fighting All Monsters (FAM), but also from celebrities, he replied on Instagram.

Diddy said he was inspired and humbled that the children and their families found strength in one of his songs.

“I will dance with you every day! Do not stop believing … and remember that we are not going anywhere !!!!” Said Diddy.

To get his attention, they released a video with almost half a million views.

The video is set to his hit song “Bad Boys for Life”, which is FAM’s unofficial anthem.

So far, it’s unclear if Sean Combs plans to dance with the kids in person, or if he meant he’ll do it alone with the kids in mind.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.