Didi is done: No buyer was found for a fashion store

All 81 branches of the Didi fashion chain will be closed next week after the official recipients have not found a buyer for the company.

A total of 500 people will lose their jobs due to the bankruptcy.

Although discussions had been held with several potential buyers, the offers they made were not “interesting enough,” said recipient Marc Le Belle. “This says something about the current situation in retail.”

Didi, founded in the 1980s, has gone bankrupt since the financial problems have become public and this will allow some debts to be paid, said Le Belle.

Didi is the latest in a series of high-street groups struggling with the gradual shift to online trading.

The number of businesses in the Netherlands has decreased by 11% in the last 10 years, according to the national statistics agency CBS in December.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.