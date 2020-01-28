Dido, Tom Jones and Bjorn again featured at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Hampton Court Palace Festival has announced even more details on its 2020 edition.

The outdoor festival added headliners Dido, Tom Jones and Björn Again to the lineup.

Singer-songwriter Dido will headline June 12 performing songs from his recent album “Still On My Mind” and his award-winning debut album “No Angel”.

She returned to the stage in 2019 for the first time in 15 years with a sold-out tour of the United Kingdom.

The legendary Tom Jones will hit the headlines on June 9 as part of his UK tour which includes a show at the O2 Arena as he celebrates his 80th birthday this year.

He returns to the festival after an exciting performance in 2018 to play hits such as “ Delilah ”, “ What’s New Pussycat ” and “ It’s Not Insolite ”.

While Björn Again will perform on June 13 playing ABBA’s biggest hits after a huge set at the Pyramid Stage in Glastonbury last summer.

They join previously announced headliners Bastille, Rick Astley, Lionel Richie and George Benson.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday 31 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for other events are now on sale.

Hampton Court Palace Festival Schedule

Thursday June 4 – Bastille

Friday June 5 – Rick Astley

Tuesday June 9 – Tom Jones

Thursday June 11 – Lionel Richie

Friday June 12 – Dido

Saturday June 13 – Björn Again

Thursday June 16 – Lionel Richie

Friday June 19 – George Benson

.