DIE. Fred The Godson – The Internet Mourns Passing

Hip-hop artist Fred the Godson died after struggling with COVID-19 complications since early April. The rapper, who is 35 years old, was placed on a ventilator earlier this month and died Thursday, according to the Complex.

The Bronx, New York, originally made waves in the hip-hop community with Armageddon, the 2010 mixtape, which earned him a place in the XXL Magazine 2011 Freshman Class, along with other future stars such as Kendrick Lamar, YG, Mac Miller and Lil B.

Throughout his career, Fred released 10 mixtapes, which featured collaborations with people like Lil ‘Kim, Fat Joe, Pusha T and Raekwon. He also often worked with Tyler Woods, Jaquae and Jim Jones, appearing in several releases. The newest mixtape is 2020 Payback, which was released in March.

Fred the Godson and Jaquae, back, performed at S.O.B.’s in New York City on December 20, 2016.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty

Tributes for Fred flowed shortly after his death, including one from his collaborator Jaquae, who said he was lost after the rapper’s death and shared a photo of himself on Instagram.

Another rapper pays tribute on Twitter. Skyzoo wrote about Fred’s lyrical abilities, calling him “the highest-level lyrical swordsman for the city.” Interviewer Kxng Crooked wrote about how grateful he was to spend time with rappers in February.

Mickey Factz wrote a long thread about rapper, noting that news had spread about Fred before he met him and noted that he had seen him write on the Hood Life DVD. He also talked about the hype around Fred before he became successful, including rumors that he met Jay-Z because of his song “I Am.”

Factz ended the thread by talking about what a great loss of Fred’s death was to the Bronx hip-hop community. “Overall he is a good friend, father, husband, and pillar of the bronx as far as the lyricist. Hip Hop and the scene for Mc will be painful for a while because of this,” he tweeted.

Rapper Kemba wrote about Fred who was an inspiration for his own career when he was young. “When I grow up at Hunts Point, he will attract like a big star. Everyone thinks he’s the best. I try my best. He and my brothers. I’m a little homie,” he tweeted.

Fans mourn the loss of Fred by sharing clips, including the freestyle he dropped on the New York radio station WQHT, his own songs and cipher.