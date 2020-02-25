diego-costa-when-took-off-his-pants-and-sat-on-nathaniel-chalobah’s-confront-with-his-bare-bum-immediately-after-chelsea-schooling-floor-row

Diego Costa once sat on Nathaniel Chalobah right after pulling down his trousers and exposing his bare bottom to the previous Chelsea graduate.

Which is according to former Blues goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer right after three many years in west London.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Diego Costa experienced a alternatively special way of working with diving, which Nathaniel Chalobah observed out

Costa was renowned for being a troublesome and fiery player through his time in the Premier League, regularly resulting in controversy with his aggressive design of perform.

And it seems as even though he carried this mentality into his training periods as, following felling the midfielder with a solid tackle, the Spain global reportedly became irked at Chalobah for feigning an injuries.

And Bulka uncovered just how Costa exacted his revenge on the England global, who is now at Watford.

He explained to Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck: “One time in training Chalobah was on the ground struggling from a tackle.

Getty Photos – Getty Chalobah and Costa in happier moments

“Diego assumed he was acting it up so started conversing sin Spanish.

“After a even though when Nathaniel was not acquiring up, Diego took off his pants and sat on his experience, then ran away.

“I have not noticed something like this, it was a thing else.

“On leading of his sport, he was a player Chelsea needed he could have been a correct [Didier] Drogba successor.”

Tony Cascarino hails Chelsea for agreeing offer for Ajax ahead Hakim Ziyech – ‘He’s bought EVERYTHING’

Costa remaining Chelsea to return to Atletico Madrid following falling out of favour below supervisor Antonio Conte, but it would appear he was not worried to set himself a little bit in coaching.

According to a report by the Every day Telegraph from 2017, the Chelsea squad have been ‘concerned’ the 31-12 months-outdated was going to cause Chalobah a perhaps really serious harm right after shedding his mood with the youngster in coaching.

The incident happened right after a shock League Cup defeat to West Ham in Oct 2016, with several members of the squad concerned about the prolific striker’s frame of mind.