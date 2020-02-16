[diego-luna,-scoot-mcnairy,-and-jesse-garcia-on-narcos:-mexico’s-new-cat-and-mouse-activity]

Narcos: Mexico altered the sport of its namesake Netflix series by shifting its aim away from Pablo Escobar’s Colombian cocaine empire to the early times of the North American war on medicine, notably as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) commenced constructing a hashish empire of his very own. The very first year located its hero in DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), but—as anybody with Wikipedia could convey to you—his makes an attempt to sniff out the guys powering the Guadalajara Cartel did not stop effectively. At the outset of season two, Narcos: Mexico introduces us to the agents powering the storied Procedure Leyenda, including Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) and Sal Orozco (Jesse Garcia), who are driven to search for justice for Camarena’s death by any usually means needed. In the course of a latest Narcos: Mexico push junket at Netflix headquarters, we sat down with Luna, McNairy, and Garcia to tease the superior-strain cat-and-mouse video game that will participate in out over the time.