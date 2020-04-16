Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor Sequence Provides Stellan Skarsgard

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have joined the forged of the impending Star Wars collection centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

Lucasfilm’s ideas for the Star Wars franchise involve a Disney Plus collection centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, the Rebel Alliance intelligence officer who led the device responsible for stealing the Demise Star plans in Rogue A single. Now, Wide variety reviews that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have joined the cast of the forthcoming sequence.

Aspects on the respective figures Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller will engage in had been not divulged, though the outlet notes that both equally actors are ultimate negotiations for their roles. A spokesperson for Disney reportedly declined to comment on the casting.

In advance of boarding the Cassian Andor star Star Wars sequence, Stellan Skarsgard had by now portrayed roles in Disney initiatives such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Man’s Chest, two of Marvel’s Thor movies, and the initial two Avengers movies. More assignments underneath Stellan Skarsgard’s belt incorporate Superior Will Looking, Mamma Mia!, and the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

Kyle Soller’s screen credits incorporate Anna Karenina, Fury, and Marrowbone. On stage, Kyle Soller portrayed Eric Glass in the participate in titled The Inheritance, a purpose that earned him an Olivier Award for Best Actor.

The Cassian Andor sequence will be set in advance of the situations of Rogue Just one: A Star Wars Tale throughout the early times of the rebel. Whole tale facts on the sequence are less than wraps, even though the task has been explained as a “spy thriller.”

In addition to Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller, the sequence stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. The Us residents producer Stephen Schiff serves as showrunner on the Star Wars sequence while Rogue A single co-author Tony Gilroy will pen the pilot in addition to directing several episodes.

The Cassian Andor Star Wars sequence is at present scheduled to premiere in 2021 solely on Disney In addition.

