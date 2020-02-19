[diego-simeone-points-out-extraordinary-environment-from-atletico-madrid-lovers-assisted-defeat-liverpool-just-before-champions-league-match-began]

The Atletico Madrid followers established a ferocious ambiance at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night and Diego Simeone gave them a good deal of credit score as they conquer Liverpool.

The Reds were returning to the scene of their Champions League final victory, but misplaced 1- on this situation.

Ahead of the match, the property followers gave their players a warm reception by lights flares to form a guard of honour for the workforce bus as it arrived at the was met with hostility on the ground and the sound continued inside.

Saul Niguez scored a fourth minute goal to give Atletico hope going into the 2nd leg.

Simeone paid out tribute to his players’ battling overall performance and the sounds designed by the enthusiasts.

The Atletico manager explained: “My aspect started off profitable when we arrived up the highway leading to the stadium.

“We saw players who thought. We noticed the stunning facet of football. The group and the side were being a block as one particular.

“Winning breeds profitable. The most effective way to truly feel sturdy is to win and that is what we want to do. It was a very critical acquire for the club tonight.

“In the eight decades I’ve been listed here, I’ve not witnessed the group like that for the entire match. It was actually psychological.

“It’s not the best evening ever due to the fact we didn’t win a trophy but there are nights you do not forget.

“The greatest facet in the earth arrived right here, and we conquer them. But it is only a person sport down, a person to go. Liverpool experienced their chances. They ended up perilous, they’ve bought excellent players all over the pitch.”

Jurgen Klopp called on Liverpool supporters to demonstrate the very same fervour as the Atletico supporters when the 2nd leg comes around in a few weeks’ time at Anfield.

He reported: “I had no challenge with the consequence. I saw so many happy faces from Atletico tonight, I get that simply because it is a significant gain, but it is not around yet. That’s the only issue I experience.

“The group wanted to assistance their team tonight. That makes it a incredibly emotional video game.

“Emotions are important. Tonight they were naturally absolutely on the aspect of Atletico but I am actually looking ahead to the 2nd leg.

“We converse from time to time about the electric power of Anfield and the energy a stadium can have, tonight you saw that.

“It’s fifty percent-time and we are one- down. Why need to we give up? Even improved the second 50 % will be in a distinct stadium, our stadium, that will be diverse and Atletico will really feel that and that’s what we are hunting forward to.”