[Diego Simeone’s magic returns as Atlético Madrid shock Liverpool]

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates following scoring a objective through the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match amongst Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photograph by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Visuals)

The task is significantly from performed, but Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid put on a masterclass in defending by keeping globe winner Liverpool with out a shot on target in a 1- gain at the Wanda Metropolitano…

The scene was established for a magical night in the Spanish cash. For the very first time since their historic triumph in past year’s Champions League Last, English champions-elect Liverpool returned to the Wanda Metropolitano in a battle against El Cholo Simeone’s inspired Atlético aspect.

After Saúl Ñíguez pounced on an early set-piece to place the hosts in entrance, the arena roared to lifetime as belief that Atleti could pull off a miraculous upset-stuffed the ambiance.

From there, Los Rojiblancos defended with coronary heart and enthusiasm, and ended up complete price for the 1- result on the day, although they had a couple options to reinforce their edge in the 2nd 50 %. For the initially time because Oct 2018, Liverpool have been held with no a shot on goal.

It was a vintage Simeone performance they grabbed an early goal from a set piece, disappointed the opposition, and grinded out a one- gain against a exceptional opponent, a great deal like the team’s golden era from 2014-2016.

All the although, the Argentine was conducting the group and stirring up perception, though ironically, it was a alternatively stunned Jürgen Klopp who acquired a yellow on the night time.

Atleti are no stranger to taking part in spoiler on European evenings. This matchup is rapidly taking on the come to feel of their 2016 quarterfinal victory from reigning treble winners Barcelona, who seemed invincible only to be taken down by Los Colchoneros in route to their next last.

The tie is much from in excess of, having said that. Heading to Anfield, scoring an absent objective will be certainly very important to possibly progressing and denying Liverpool a 3rd consecutive remaining physical appearance.

Holding the Reds devoid of an absent intention was crucial, but there is a lot more operate to be done, and the tie is only at fifty percent-time.

Having said that, this was a magical night in Madrid following snapping Liverpool’s 14-match unbeaten run. What’s more, most likely it could be an evening that indicators a different deep European run if Atleti can finish off one of the most significant upsets in modern Champions League record in three months in England.