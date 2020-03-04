dierks-bentley-can-help-crystal-clear-debris-from-drummer’s-tornado-ravaged-residence-in-mt.-juliet

Brad Schmitt, Nashville Tennessean Posted four: 29 p.m. CT March four, 2020 | Up-to-date 5: 10 p.m. CT March four, 2020

Near Dierks Bentley helped his drummer, Steve Misamore, cleanse up twister hurt at his residence in Mount Juliet. Nashville Tennessean

In dazzling yellow gloves and operate boots, the region star receives filthy with his highway crew helping clean up up what is actually still left of his drummer’s property

As numerous famous people took to social media to specific assist for Tennessee tornado victims, Dierks Bentley grabbed a chain noticed and headed to Mt. Juliet.

That is where by his drummer, Steve Misamore, experienced a dwelling that was nearly destroyed.

Bentley, in function boots, gloves and plaid shirt, grabbed tree branches, household particles and whatsoever else needed to be cleared Wednesday from Misamore’s Barrett Drive assets, fewer than a 50 percent-mile from Providence Marketplace.

The region star was one of about 25 folks from Bentley’s road show — crew, generation, drum techs — who confirmed up Wednesday to assistance Misamore, a member of Bentley’s band for 20 a long time.

Bentley swiftly downplayed his part in the cleanup: “It really is excellent to have the band and crew wanna get out here and enable out today,” he stated.

Misamore, out of town when the tornadoes strike, mentioned he was grateful for his band “spouse and children.”

