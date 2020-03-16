Dierks Bentley Holds Nashville Bar, Pledges $ 90k for Employees

Breaking News

Getty / Alamy

Bentley Dierks closed its famous bar in Nashville but vowed to sink $ 90k straight into the pockets of its staff.

The country superstar announced Monday that he has closed Whiskey Row in the heart of Nashville on Lower Broadway for a while. A 5 Hour Energy spokesperson said his heart goes out to everyone affected by the coronavirus. Dierks also put his money where his mouth was.

The “Drunk On A Plane” singer said he would immediately give each of his 90-hour employees a thousand bucks “to help run faster as our community and country try to gain control of the situation.”

Dierks also asked all bar owners to follow his lead, and guard their most important and vulnerable employees … such as bar-backs, waitresses, security guards and firefighters. on the plate.

The move, of course, comes just hours after the Trump administration announced a guidance calling for no more than 10 people, and the city of San Francisco breaking for the next 3 weeks.

Dierks is just one of many singers in the country with owners and steps to close doors to help spread the virus. Jason Aldean Jason Aldean bar closed and Florida Georgia Line closed “FGL House.”

Then there Kid Rock, whose owner vowed to NEVER close Big Rock’s Hon Assky Tonk & Steakhouse in Kid Rock caving in public pressure.