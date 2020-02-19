[difficult-announces-‘20,20’-ep-and-shares-single-‘lonely-dancer’]

Challenging has declared his new EP ‘20,20’ — you can hear to the solitary ‘Lonely Dancer’, that includes Anika, below.

The Bristol musician is releasing his 1st body of work since his 2017 solo album ‘Ununiform’, which featured collaborations with Francesca Belmonte and Martina Topley-Hen.

Challenging will release ‘20,20’ on March 6 through his own label, Fake Idols. The 3-track EP has been previewed with the release of the music ‘Lonely Dancer’, which options the Berlin-centered musician Anika. You can hear the observe below.

The ’20, 20′ EP tracklist is as follows:

one. Hate This Suffering (feat. Marta)



two. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)



three. M

Very last calendar year, Challenging released his autobiography Hell Is Spherical the Corner. Named immediately after a tune from his debut document ‘Maxinquaye’, which NME named as the finest album of 1995, the e-book was penned in collaboration with the songs author Andrew Perry.

In an interview he gave back again in November, Tricky spelled out why he turned down the offer you of undertaking for the Queen as element of the Millennium Dome celebrations in 2000.

“I went down to these places of work at Buckingham Palace and experienced a meeting with these individuals, and I was like, ‘Alright how much?’” he recalled.

“And they mentioned, ‘Well no, it’s for the Queen.’ They imagined since it is these types of a large point, I’d do it for cost-free! So I turned that down.”