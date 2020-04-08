Difficult ‘Knock’ Season 2020 Can Display Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

If the 2020 NFL season will take place, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will share the sophisticated SoFi Stadium. Both franchises can share more than that, with reports they might have a feature on Hard Knocks, the NFL’s offseason signature event.

According to ESPN, the NFL is considering the option to have two teams at the event for the first time if the training camp goes according to plan. Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, NFL Films, which produces the event together with HBO, plans to go ahead if camp training starts as expected in the summer.

Like the two franchises, NFL Films is based in Los Angeles, which will make displaying the two teams at the event much easier than if it had to cover two teams based on hundreds of miles away from each other.

While the 2020 installments for access to all areas of HBO, the behind-the-scenes documentary is not scheduled to air until August, the NFL is scheduled to announce which team will appear in the series last week.

However, the league was forced to postpone it because the annual league meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, announcements were made in May, but last year the NFL waited until June to confirm the Oakland Raiders – and most of the story lines they carried – would be featured on Hard Knocks.

If the NFL chooses to display Rams and Chargers, it must rewrite the current guidelines governing which franchise features can be displayed on Hard Knocks.

Since 2013, the league can force teams to participate if the franchise does not voluntarily appear on the show.

At present, teams are excluded from consideration if they have played in the postseason in the past two years or have been the focus of the series in the previous decade. Teams with first-year coaches are also not considered.

The two Los Angeles-based franchises fell in the previous category after entering the playoffs in the 2018 season, with Chargers losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and the Rams falling to the same opponents in the Super Bowl LIV.

Under current regulations, HBO has a group of five teams to choose from, which includes the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2020 edition will mark the 15th season of Hard Knocks, which has developed into a staple of the NFL offseason since the Baltimore Ravens were the first to appear in the series in 2001.

The program is given unmatched behind-the-scenes access, which is used to explore a different set of storylines.

This changes from team to team, but they almost always cover how new players enter the team, the impact a beginner can have in their first season and the coach’s team plans for this season.

Newsweek has contacted HBO and the NFL to provide comments.

Jared Goff # 16 of the Los Angeles Rams mentions the game during the match against the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty