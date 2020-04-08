Difficult ‘Knock’ Season 2020 Can Display Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers

Jermaine Hoffman
If the 2020 NFL season will take place, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will share the sophisticated SoFi Stadium. Both franchises can share more than that, with reports they might have a feature on Hard Knocks, the NFL’s offseason signature event.

According to ESPN, the NFL is considering the option to have two teams at the event for the first time if the training camp goes according to plan. Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, NFL Films, which produces the event together with HBO, plans to go ahead if camp training starts as expected in the summer.

