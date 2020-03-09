Digging the deep cuts and entire albums in A Bowie Celebration

Keyboardist Mike Garson provides A Bowie Celebration to the Commodore March 13.

Steve Rose / PNG

A Bowie Celebration

When: March 13, 8 p.m.

Where by: Commodore Ballroom (about 19 only)

Tickets: $72.25 (inc. costs and taxes) at ticketmaster.ca

A roster of David Bowie alumni performs the entirety of the albums The Increase and Tumble of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and Diamond Canine. Specific guest vocalists involve Sass Jordan, Joe Sumner, and Corey Glover (Residing Color).

Brooklyn-born bandleader/keyboardist Mike Garsono has been touring with A Bowie Celebration for 4 decades. Postmedia News talked to him about Chris Hadfield, Evan Rachel Wooden, and carrying out songs that even Bowie in no way executed are living.

Q: You’ve performed all around the planet and had more than 100 visitor vocalists sit in. How substantially rehearsal time do they get?

A: We typically just get a sound check with them. They do their homework, I send out them the songs, we talk about the keys and the tunes. It is truly taking pictures from the hip. But it is fascinating because generally they’re good singers. Above the past four many years, we have had every person from Sting to Lorde to Perry Farrell to Simon Le Bon to Joe Elliott. It is unlimited.

Q: There’s at the very least one Canadian connection with Sass Jordan. Are there any other Canadian connections?

A: In Toronto, we may well have Commander (Chris) Hadfield the astronaut sit in. He loves to sing Bowie songs. He did it previous yr and the first 12 months.

Q: Actor Evan Rachel Wooden has performed with the band as nicely. How did that appear about?

A: She’s a fantastic close friend of mine, and she’s sung with us two or 3 periods about the final 4 decades. This 12 months she had a premiere of (the HBO series) Westworld so she could not be with us. But she’s a gigantic Bowie fan. I have recorded things with her, just myself on piano and her on voice. She enjoys David, she enjoys rock ‘n’ roll and she can truly place around a tune.

Q: What are her go-to tracks?

A: She likes Moonage Daydream, she likes Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide. We did some esoteric stuff last calendar year, like Slip Absent (from 2002’s Heathen), which we recorded in my studio. She is aware a ton of the songs. She definitely grew up with it. She has the symbol from the Aladdin Sane album on her thigh, she experienced that carried out when she was 13.

Q: Why did you make a decision to do these two albums in particular?

A: Usually I just do hits and deep handles. This is the 1st calendar year where by I’m performing a principle — Diamond Canines for the to start with component and Ziggy for the 2nd section. I selected Diamond Dogs for the reason that it never ever bought its because of as a full album. Some of the songs have hardly ever been sung, even with David. I was in the studio with him when we recorded it in 1974 at Olympic Studio, but some of all those tunes under no circumstances noticed the light-weight of day in performance. So carrying out those people music is truly interesting. And with Ziggy, there are so a lot of popular music on there, like Suffragette Town, but there are obscure ones like Soul Like and Star and It Ain’t Effortless, and they sound wonderful. In the over 40 yrs I labored with David, he never ever sang all those songs.

Q: What do you want folks to get out of A Bowie Celebration?

A: You know, what I discovered — even final night time on the 1st display of the American tour — is that I search out there and there are three generations. There are people who observed me in ‘72 with David, and they have their young children, and their young children are there. And they are singing the words and phrases to every song. And they leave with wonderful reminiscences, simply because David was a great songwriter they are great tracks, they encourage folks. I want them to go away not only obtaining experienced a terrific time but that it remains in their hearts their whole daily life. That’s genuinely why I’m performing it. We’re paying it ahead. I was sort of the closest to David, having been with him so substantially, and I have these kinds of regard for his music, that I come to feel it has to go on without end.

