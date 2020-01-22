Digi posted a net profit of RM 1.43 billion in fiscal year 19 | money

Digi.com Bhd generated a net profit of RM 1.43 billion in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. – SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, January 22 – Digi.com Bhd generated a net profit of RM 1.43 billion in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19), compared to RM 1.54 billion in the previous year.

Sales fell slightly to RM 6.29 billion from RM 6.52 billion, it said in a message today to Bursa Malaysia.

On a quarterly basis, the telecommunications company (Telco) generated a net profit of RM 342.92 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 19, compared to RM 377.79 million in the same period of fiscal 18, while sales were slightly higher at RM 1.68 billion the previous year’s value was 1.67 billion RM.

Digi said the results were driven by strong performance in the post-paid, internet and digital growth areas, and strategic investments were made to support this growth, with the focus still on the digitization and efficiency agenda.

“Looking ahead to 2020 and the era of fifth generation technology (5G), we continue to focus on driving sustainable growth, efficiency and digital transformation for our customers as we upgrade our network to deploy next generation technologies to customers to bind to what’s most important.

“We have initiated several partnerships through Malaysia’s first 5G OpenLab in Cyberjaya and the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) in Langkawi to test the country’s 5G development in the near future and find useful uses.”

The telecommunications company has also partnered with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to ensure that more entrepreneurs, startups and developers get access to next-generation 5G technology trials at OpenLab.

It also worked with Telekom Malaysia Bhd to test the capabilities, capabilities, and limitations of 5G network sharing between multiple carriers during the 5GDP in Langkawi.

Looking ahead to 2020, Digi expects to provide a network for the best Internet experience and 5G readiness with best value and digital experience in customer loyalty.

In fiscal 19, the telecommunications giant invested RM 753 million in information technology and network upgrade investments, introduced new services, matured its device financing program, and further transformed its digital and physical channels.

“The combined effort to improve the overall customer experience has further shifted the sales mix from voice to internet and digital services, creating a more sustainable foundation for growth, profitability, and healthy shareholder returns in the long run,” it said.

In addition, Digi has announced a final tax-free, one-step dividend of 4.4 Sen per share of RM 342 million, to be paid to shareholders on March 27, 2020. The dividend for the financial year is 18.20 Sen. – Bernama