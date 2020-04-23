Digital art bank of great breakthrough with the help of blockchain

Lyle Owerko is a photographer famous for the iconic 9/11 photos and an art series called the Boombox Project, with Madonna and Jay Z regulars. In mid-March, the day many of the nations were blocked due to the coronavirus, Owelco held a new exhibition online.

The exhibition was an extension of the Boombox project and featured dozens of unique digital prints in a variety of colors at a cost of $ 20 to $ 2,500. To Owerko’s delightful surprise, most were sold out, including the photos below.

The exhibition was held at Nifty Gateway, one of an increasing number of websites that use blockchain technology to provide collectors with unique artwork. The use of blockchain to create tamper-proof and non-destructible transaction records means that certain digital images can be designated as clear and authoritative, even though they can easily be reproduced in the screenshots above.

“Enforcing the scarcity of digital art has never been possible. The digital art movement has been around for decades, but until recently it was boxed and assets created from it. Could not be 2018.

For the Winklevoss twins, the Bitcoin billionaire, who has earned fame in the legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook’s creation, promises to create a major new art and collectibles market. They hope that collectors will find that digital art is as unique as the original prints and portraits, and that even if widely replicated as a collector of gift shops, they can get huge sums of money. I will.

Nifty Gateway, operated by a second set of twin Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster, hasn’t revealed a specific number or overall revenue for the site, but has sold thousands of digital collectibles to date. Is called.

For boombox artist Owerko, blockchain also promises to counter the blatant counterfeiting and piracy of artists, who have long been frustrated with the Internet age. He likens a blockchain tracking system to a vehicle identification number [VIN]. VIN provides a way to register and identify all cars for sale.

Also, according to Winklevoss twins, digital art portals like Nifty Gateway provide a way for artists to collect royalties when resale one of their works, unlike the world of physical art. It also claims that in the case of the original sale, the percentage received as a commission is usually much lower than the 50% physical gallery collects.

The company has refused to disclose certain commissions levied on sales or the royalties artists can earn for their resale.

However, while digital art, which consists of photos and illustrations for sale on the website, may be gaining new attention during the pandemic, it is still a small part of the wide art market, and many Is unfamiliar to art lovers.

The world of traditional galleries has been subjected to violence during the pandemic. According to a study by the Los Angeles Times, many galleries in the city will be closed, with dozens of them signing up for the Paycheck protection program. While some owners are considering future exhibitions that allow only a handful of people to respect social distance, an “online reading room” [aka Web site] where art fans can browse and purchase works There are also owners who provide sites]. But in the Times detailed overview, the idea of ​​selling digital art purely did not come up.

Katie Arlington, an Australian-based illustrator, is still optimistic that the market will grow. She is exhibiting unique digital works at Makers Place, another blockchain art portal created by a former employee of Online Pinboard Pinterest.

“Connected me to a community that values ​​digital art very much. Using the blockchain software needed to showcase her illustrations proved to be difficult at first, but more intuitive since then. Arlington added that he has added.

In the case of Nifty Gateway, the company chose to hide the blockchain software completely. So if you want to buy digital art, you just need to enter your credit card number. [Buyers who want to look inside the blockchain registry can still do so.]

But while technology may have emerged to drive a new market for digital art, whether such art appeals to more than a small niche for collectors is an open question. After all, the appeal of owning art to many is the joy and status of displaying it, and a difficult proposition if the art is pinned to the screen.

However, Owerko is optimistic that more people will be adopting digital art to enhance their ability to display new monitors and digital paper.

Owerko said: “We’ve gone through so many creative environments in the last 30 years. This is the next evolutionary step.”

