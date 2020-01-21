Digital Coin Efforts target wholesale payments

divide

Add Australia to the list of countries where central banks want to introduce fiat currencies into the digital space under certain conditions.

As stated in a report to the Senate Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has “set up a small in-house innovation laboratory to strengthen engagement and understanding of new and emerging technologies that are relevant to their policies and theirs operational responsibilities are relevant. “

As part of this effort, the laboratory will be used to investigate “whether there is a role for an Australian digital dollar – that is, an Australian (Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC) – in relation to the bank’s responsibilities for the issuance of the US -Dollars gives currency and monitoring the payment system. “

The language is interesting – and remarkable. The nod in the direction of “overseeing the payment system” seems to give a lot of room to the idea that a CBDC could underpin a wide fluctuation in the Australian financial system and keep things tightly together.

In its report, the central bank said that a digital currency could potentially be issued on a blockchain platform and exist as a digital version of money, “which is a central bank liability rather than a commercial bank. … A CBDC would be denominated in the local currency and be equivalent to other forms of money. “

The Australian central bank, together with China and Sweden, is examining the central bank’s digital coins at a high level. Therefore, the RBA advocates the creation and management of a digital offering that tracks the Australian dollar and appears to circumvent the volatility that has shaped Bitcoin and its brothers.

What it won’t do

One idea that could get a splash of cold water is that the development of a digital Fiat (at least in Australia) would lead to a fundamental wave of payments at the retail outlet – in other words, through an increase in use cases. The document states that the RBA (and its Innovation Lab) has focused on the digital dollar, which is used to facilitate payments between banks in clearing balances and in doing wholesale trade between them.

The rewards

The RBA said digital currencies would be able to avoid the traps of technical disruptions and make transactions independent of external payment systems. Payments would be tightened because the RBA could “set conditions for how money can be spent or transferred that can be executed automatically without the need for a trusted third party,” the paper said.

The activities of the laboratory take place at a time when apparently parameters around the location of Crypto in the country are pulled down under. Anthony Richards, head of the RBA’s Payment Policy Department, said at a parliamentary session that Bitcoin “has not become a popular payment option. It doesn’t meet many of the criteria that we would normally attach to money – (as) a stable store of value, it hasn’t proven it. (As a unit of account) users do not enter their prices in Bitcoin, not even at (at) Bitcoin conferences. As a means of payment, it is possible for transactions to be carried out from person to person, but this is not used for everyday transactions. “

… and risks

There are also inherent risks. As outlined in the paper and arguments against retail, a CBDC could “facilitate banking at such times in times of uncertainty when bank depositors can easily switch between traditional currencies and digital offerings”. “If household demand for CBDC continues to be significant, this would result in a decrease in commercial bank deposits and a decrease in the availability of funds to lend to households and businesses.”

In view of the further demarcation from the retail environment, the newspaper found that households may “ask little” because they “already have good access to digital money in the form of deposits from commercial banks that provide payment services, are interest-bearing and protected (up to $ 250,000 per account) according to the Financial Claims Scheme. “

Consider the fact that, as noted in the paper, there is uncertainty about the demand for a CBDC. The FinTech industry responses surveyed by EY rated the digital currency as “least effective” among the 14 options examined.

However, the exploration and testing of the CBDC means no effort. The RBA has announced that it will “potentially” expand its research in the coming year through joint efforts with external partners.

In China, Australian efforts seem to be focusing on a useful niche for a digital currency. This should give the enthusiasts who introduce Crypto to every retailer a little break. We are definitely not there if we will ever be.

