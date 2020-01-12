Digital effects that rewind the clock for actors – Boston Herald

Loading...

By MATT KEMP

LONDON (AP) – With Martin Scorsese ‘The Irishman’ who was expected to compete ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ and ‘1917’ for the best Oscar photo in February, all eyes are on the special effects team that the vast crime has made epic possible.

“The Irishman” unfolds for decades, with 76-year-old Robert De Niro and his co-stars playing their characters from the age of 30 to retirement, an achievement that has made the film one of the most acclaimed films of 2019 .

It is all possible through new digital aging techniques that have shaved decades off the face of Samuel L. Jackson in cinemas and set the clock back to the 1990s for Will Smith. When Monday’s Academy Award nominations are announced, “Captain Marvel” and “Gemini Man” see their names along with “The Irishman” in the visual effects category.

Each film came to its reverse aging trick using a different technique, making some call 2019 a monumental year for de-aging in film.

For many, “The Irishman” sets itself apart from the field, thanks to the complete avoidance of “tracking marks” – dots painted on actor’s faces that allow computers to replicate and manipulate mathematical facial movements as the director deems necessary.

The youthful transitions of “The Irishman” are the work of Pablo Helman, supervisor of visual effects at Industrial Light and Magic, who is an Oscar nominee for his work on “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “War of the Worlds “.”

Helman says the decision to abandon tracking markers came directly from Scorsese and De Niro.

“He is not going to wear a helmet with small cameras in it,” Helman says. “He will want to be in the moment with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino on the set, with no markers on him. So, if you are going to record the performance, how are you going to do that?”

Enter the ‘three-headed monster’, a unique camera with a director camera in the middle and two ‘witness’ cameras on either side that take infrared shots. This enabled Helman to eliminate shadows created by lighting on the set. The shadows may potentially disrupt the geometric face shapes constructed by aging software.

“You don’t interrupt the director’s thoughts,” Helman explains. “You don’t change the light on the set, but the computer can see in a different spectrum.”

While the Industrial Light and Magic team was working on “The Irishman,” another group of technical wizards experimented with aging with director Weta Digital (part of the Peter Jackson Weta Workshop in New Zealand), creating a fully digital, 23- year old version of Smith for the action movie “Gemini Man.”

“Since I started visual FX 25 years ago, it was the Holy Grail,” says Bill Westenhofer, one of the film’s VFX supervisors.

“You have years of expertise in looking at a human face and knowing what is wrong. So, trying to get all the different things together and make it work properly, that was the challenge. “

To create the Junior character – a younger clone of Smith’s murderer Henry Brogan – the superstar wore the traditional gray training suit, supplemented with two-camera main gear that capture his facial expressions through tracking markers.

“We decided on a basic approach to build everything from scratch – from the skull to the skin pores, all the way to the animation and the final type of oil in the eyes was really the best approach we could take,” says Stu Adcock, head of facial movement at Weta.

Before filming on both ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘The Irishman’, the ILM and Weta teams made test images to show the directors of the films that what they suggested was possible.

For “Gemini Man” it was a clip from the movie “Bad Boys” from 1995, in which they inserted two recordings of their new digital Will Smith and asked Ang Lee to spot the “fake”.

For “The Irishman”, De Niro also returned to the 1990s and played the Pink Cadillac from “Goodfellas” before becoming obsolete in post-production – convincing an initially skeptical Scorsese that he could bring the long-lasting project to life .

Helman and his team then watched old films for two years and cataloged the intended ages that De Niro, Pacino and Pesci would appear in “The Irishman”. They created a program – similar to the one used to make online “deepfake” videos that swapped the face of the actor for that of another – which would check whether their work on the film was going in the right direction, with the system hundreds of images was “spit out” for cross-reference.

Creating Junior required Smith to spend time in a photogrammetry booth where multiple cameras captured his likeness while countless lights flashed in different sequences, gave a basic actor scan, and analyzed the structure of his face from a pore level.

Ironically, given Scorsese’s vocal criticism of Marvel films as “no cinema,” a similar system was used to age Jackson in “Captain Marvel.” A young Nick Fury was made by comparing images from old Jackson movies with the work the actor did on set – again, using tracking markers.

“I looked at that face like, you know, maybe” The Negotiator “face,” Jackson says, referring to his 1998 film of the same name, “Fortunately for them and for me I had enough stuff from that period in my life that they could use a lot of different facial expressions and movies to put together that face that made sense to people who knew me from that time on. “

Darren Hendler, director of the Digital Human Group at Digital Domain and the man responsible for turning Josh Brolin into supervillain Thanos, was impressed by Jackson’s appearance in the film.

“That is more a 2D image-based approach in which they take the performance of the actor and then paint and follow certain frames. They still use part of the actor’s performance, but they adjust it. It was very believable. It may not be exactly what young Samuel Jackson looked like, but it certainly looked outdated. “

“The aging of Samuel L. Jackson is absolutely fantastic,” says Weta, Guy Williams, adding, “different approaches fit different requirements. It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.”

That is a feeling reflected by Helman, who believes that 2019 was a turning point for VFX.

“It is no coincidence that we have different films with motion capture performance, face execution, in three or four different ways. That shows that we are all thinking about digital people.

“I mean, we’re all on each other’s shoulders,” says Helman. “I can’t wait for someone to pick this up and do something else with it, you know?”