DigiTimes: New AirPods for AirPods Pro design without noise filtering

Apple plans to launch new AirPods that are identical to the existing AirPods Pro, but without active noise reduction, at a lower price, according to supply chain sources cited in Taiwan’s DigiTimes publication.

The pay-per-view report says Apple originally planned to introduce the new AirPod in May 2020, and while Apple has apparently not yet made changes to the release schedule, supply chain sources say Apple should postpone the launch until the second half of the year. 2020 or even 2021 due to the global health crisis.

Excerpt from the report:

According to related vendor sources, Apple should postpone the introduction of a new AirPods Pro until the second half of 2020 or even 2021.

Apple originally planned to unveil the new AirPods Pro in May 2020, but the schedule can be restored later as Apple was unable to send personnel to Asian production lines to check the condition of the TWS earphones due to the corona virus outbreak. according to sources.

According to sources, Apple has not yet changed the schedule for the release of the earphones.

The report mentions the headphones as a new AirPods Pro, but it’s likely that these could end up being regular third-generation AirPods.

The current lineup includes a second-generation AirPod with a wired charging case for $ 159, a second-generation AirPod with a wireless charging case for $ 199, and an AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case for $ 249.

Leaking over the weekend, Jon Prosser says the new AirPod is “ready to go” and “likely” to launch next month.

Featured AirPods AirPods Pro digitimes.com