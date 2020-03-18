Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru to meet you MLAs, commemorative hours; banished by cops – News from India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, with a mask on his face, his hands intertwined with colleagues from the party, sat in dharna outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru early Wednesday morning after he was reportedly not allowed to meet with Congressional representatives inside the hotel.

The video can see police trying to remove him from the scene while resisting eviction.

“I am the candidate of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The voting is scheduled for March 26. My members of the international community are detained here, they want to talk to me, their phones have been stolen, the police will not let me talk to them saying that there is a security threat To MLAs, ”Digvijaya Singh said.

Leader Madhya Pradesh, who arrived in the city early this morning, said he was receiving messages from a family of lawmakers detained in Bengaluru.

“We expected them to return, but when we saw that they were being held back, messages came from their families,” the leader added.

He also claimed that there is police in every hotel room and that lawmakers are monitored at all times.

Away from Bengaluru, the Supreme Court should hear MLA statements about the MLA seeking immediate floor examination, while Congress gave separate recognition that the test could not be conducted as lawmakers were held captive in Karnataka.

“The examination can only take place if all elected representatives are present in the assembly,” the Congress party said in its petition.

Faced with a constitutional crisis, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government failed to pass a statewide test on Tuesday, despite Governor Lalji Tandon’s proposal to run for it.

22 Congress MPs from Madhya Prades in Bengaluru appeared before the media on Tuesday and said they were with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and were not jailed. MLAs said they were open to the idea of ​​returning to their home state immediately if they were assured by the security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The problems in the Congress government began last week after 22 MLA MPs resigned from the assembly after former senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. The speaker later accepted the resignations of six members, bringing the House’s strength to 222, with a majority rating of 112.

Before the crisis, the Congress had 114 MPPs and enjoyed the support of four independent legislators, two Bahujan Samaj MPPs and one Samajwadi Party legislator. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

Interestingly, 17 of those 22 peacekeepers, including six ministers, disappeared on March 9th. They were later found staying at a resort in Bengaluru. The two MLA congresses have been in existence since March 3, with the rest joining them later.

Responding to a question about joining the BJP, rebel MPP members said they would sit together and decide later.

