Digvijaya Singh on hunger strike in Bengaluru says members of international community under BJP’s “lock and key” – Indian News

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday to meet MLAs of Congress rebels who were stationed at a city hotel.

Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha Congress candidate, said that Karnataka police would not allow him to meet against the MLA.

The Congress leader tweeted that he was “not armed” and was in town just to meet his MLA party. He also alleged that the BJP held the MLAs under “lock and key.”

“… I am not a threat to them. I am here to introduce them to the full public, not secretly. But the BJP wants to keep them locked up. They have abducted democracy,” the veteran leader said in a tweet.

Digvijaya Singh organized a sitting outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, but the police expelled her and took her into preventive custody. In protest, the leader announced that he was on hunger strike.

“The police took us to a local DCP office. I demand that we be allowed to meet our civilians, who are being held captive by the BJP. I am announcing my hunger strike, until we are allowed to meet the MLA. We live in a democracy, and not in a dictatorship, ”the leader said in another tweet.

The leader claimed that police were monitoring the MLAs on a daily basis and that families with the members of the OVP approached him.

“We expected them to come back, but when we saw that they were being detained, their families’ messages were coming … I personally spoke to 5 members of the civilian police, they said they were captured, their phones were seized, and there is police in front of each rooms. They are followed 24/7, “former Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh said.

The Madhya Pradesh crisis began last week when senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and 22 MLAs resigned afterwards.

The speaker later accepted the resignations of six members, bringing the House’s strength to 222, with a majority rating of 112.

22 Congress MPs from Madhya Prades in Bengaluru appeared before the media on Tuesday and said they were with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and were not jailed. MLAs said they were open to the idea of ​​returning to their home state immediately if they were assured by the security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In Delhi, the Supreme Court will hear a petition from the BJP seeking an urgent floor test in Madhya Pradesh.

