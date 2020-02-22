[DIIV: SWX, Bristol – are living evaluate]

DIIV

SWX, Bristol

22nd February 2020

Shoegazers DIIV kick off their United kingdom tour guiding their new album Deceiver with a reverb-soaked functionality at Bristol’s SWX. Elliott Simpson evaluations, with pictures by Michael Brumby.

No band seems to carry the torch for 90s alt-rock pretty as perfectly as DIIV. From the grungy sound of their debut album, Oshin to their most up-to-date Deceiver – which evokes weighty shoegaze bands these kinds of as My Bloody Valentine – that throwback experience has generally been part of their allure. Still, irrespective of sporting their influences on their sleeve, it never detracts from the fact that the music they make is unbelievably very good. That SWX is packed-out tonight only attests to that.

Supporting DIIV on this tour is Chastity, a group that exists in a similar orbit. Balancing pedal-drenched guitars and uncooked emotion, it is the great audio to thrash your head alongside to. They only play a shorter set, but deal with to drum up the audience’s awareness with ease.

Quickly soon after Chastity go away, a obtrusive abstract painting of a encounter – the address of DIIV’s Deceiver – seems on the display screen at the back of the phase. A couple times afterwards, the headliner arrives. Relatively than diving straight in, frontman Zachary Cole Smith indulges in a quietly earnest introduction 1st: “Thanks for coming to see us, we’re DIIV.”

The sluggish grunge of ‘Horsehead’ opens the display, a track that slinks along sinisterly. The guitars sound totally big live, the large distortion and fuzz producing every strum to strike the group like a wall. More than the top, guide guitarist Andrew Bailey noodles all around, including an supplemental melodic layer that aids elevate the music even further. Even with getting much less showy, bassist and drummer Colin Caulfield and Ben Newman are just as crucial, performing as anchors for the two guitarists.

The demonstrate is typically created up of Deceiver material, which is hardly a terrible matter. ‘Taker’ is one more gradual dirge, even though ‘Skin Game’ has a significantly brighter audio with its twinkly guide riff. Then there’s ‘Blankenship’ as strong as the studio model of the tune is, it springs to everyday living in a various way on the phase. It’s enough to whirl the group up into a frenzy, causing a large mosh to split out.

Smith suggests, nearly apologetically, that it’s been a couple of months considering that they previous performed a exhibit, but you couldn’t notify. DIIV audio totally air-restricted tonight, and all the tunes hit as difficult as they should really.

‘This subsequent one’s old. Like us.” Partway via the exhibit, Smith muses over the reality that their very first album is pretty much eight many years previous now, right before indulging the group with a couple of tunes from it. The jangly ‘Doused’ – in several ways the group’s breakout minute – sounds as very good as ever, the above-indulgent reverb producing Bailey’s guitar to clean about the viewers like a wave. ‘Oshin (Subsume)’ in comparison, feels slower and far more ritualistic, anchored around Newman’s drumming, the dual guitarists’ produce the song’s the lyrics like an ancient chant.

DIIV close issues out with ‘Acheron’ – a cautiously paced gradual-burner developed all over whispering vocals and a leering bassline. Things finally burst open in the closing couple of minutes, when the entire band allow free.

The group head off phase and seem to be just about astonished when the group call them back for an encore. “Okay, we’re gonna enjoy this past one particular and then we’re gonna go,” states Smith. “We have not practised it.” Thankfully closing music don’t get a lot better than ‘Dust’ – a peppy, melodic amount from Is the Is Are that manages to rile the audience up a person final time. As DIIV exit again and the lights appear up, the ’90s illusion dissipates and everybody stumbles outside, striving to recall where they are and what yr it is.

