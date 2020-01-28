Dike inspections, no work nearby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Mississippi River is high enough in New Orleans to trigger daily dike inspections and a ban on underground work within 457 meters of a dike.

The river was 4.6 meters deep in Carrollton Gage on Monday, which led to the move, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a press release.

The corps and local levee districts have controlled levees from Baton Rouge to Venice at the mouth of the river twice a week since January 9, when the river in New Orleans was 3.3 meters high and rising.

Local dike districts are also no longer allowed to grant exceptions to a ban on underground work within 1,500 feet of dikes south of Baton Rouge and other restrictions until the water in New Orleans is less than 15 feet deep again.

The bi-weekly inspections and initial work limits began on January 21st along the Atchafalaya River, which absorbs about a third of the Mississippi water.

Current forecasts do not indicate that flood protection structures must be operated further upstream, the press release says.

Mississippi officials sued in December and tried to force the Corps and Mississippi River Commission to contact them before reopening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana.

The federal lawsuit said wildlife and places were injured because the authorities had left the overflow open for long periods of time without considering the consequences.