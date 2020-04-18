Diljit Dosanjh reveals that he is a fan of South Korean boy band BTS

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh never fails to entertain his fans on social media. Work on her funny cooking videos, videos and many other posts, she is always up to something. Recently he admitted that he is a fan of South Korean boy band BTS.

Diljit is not the only celebrity who has confessed his love to BTS, Ayushman Khurana, John Cena, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and many others have expressed their love for BTS. A fan on Twitter asked Diljit about BTS, Diljit replied in Punjabi that he is a fan of his live concert and thoroughly enjoyed it. However, he admitted that he did not understand the meaning of the song at all.

Actor wrote on Twitter – Live Stage Performance Wadia BTS Diane .. Oudan Gosh Kush Ni Aunda Manu. Fan concerts at live concerts da. “This is not the first time Diljit has loved BTS. Last year, he shared a tweet stating that they are” lite “and appreciated their fan following.

Live Stage Performance Wadia BTS Diane .. Odin Understanding Kush Ni Aunda Menu .. Live Concerts Da Ma Fan A https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo

– DILJIT DOSANJH (@ diljitdosanjh) Apr 5, 9

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen on Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was directed by Raj Mehta and it grossed Rs 100 million at the box office.

