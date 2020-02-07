Dillard University was evacuated due to a gas leak

Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS – Several halls of Dillard University were cleared on Friday morning due to a “major gas leak” reported on campus.

Dillard University police tweeted about the incident at around 9:30 a.m. and reported an hour later that the leak had been contained and was no longer a threat.

Tweets indicate that the leak is due to a contractor accidentally touching a gas pipe while working on campus.

The gas leak is limited and no longer poses a threat to public security. Everything is clear to return to all buildings. Repairs are currently taking place.

Large gas leak on campus in the Duicef curve near Kearny Hall! A gas pipeline was accidentally hit by a contractor working on campus. Evacuation in the Kearny, Dent, Ducief and Camphor Hall area. A radius has been defined and no vehicles are allowed in the area.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans fire department and a team from Entergy reacted to the incident to reduce the danger.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how many students were evacuated.