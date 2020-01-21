Dillian Whyte answers after Tyson Fury named him alongside Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua in a three-fight plan

Dillian Whyte doesn’t think Tyson Fury will fight him despite his recent comments.

The “Gypsy King” recently stated that he still had three fights on his top-tier contract and intended to compete with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Whyte on February 22nd.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom

Dillian Whyte is sponsored by Eddie Hearn

The “body snatcher” was on this path last year when Fury made a U-turn after originally saying he wanted to face it.

Whyte told iFL TV: “We’ll see. Anger said he’d fight me first. He said,” I’ll fight Dillian if they give me the “diamond belt.”

“The WBC has ordered and planned it and he has withdrawn from the fight.

“Anger is very good at speaking to the public and saying the right things to arouse public interest. He has always done that and continues to do so.

Mikey Williams / top spot

Tyson Fury is promoted by Bob Arum along with Frank Warren

“Of course that’s something he would say to try Wilder.

“And of course that is something he would say to get people over with.

“Who knows, man? He also talks a lot. I don’t buy myself.

“Let’s see what happens if he wants it, he can get it. It’s that easy.”