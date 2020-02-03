Dillian Whyte replies to Andy Ruiz Jr. about a collapse in battle

World Boxing News 02.03.2020

Mul Ed Mulholland

It didn’t take Dillian Whyte long to answer Andy Ruiz Jr. after the talks between the two had completely collapsed for a spring fight last week.

Ruiz Jr. announced his intention to depart from Whyte after claiming that the Brit didn’t really want to fight him despite an offer made.

The former united heavyweight champion said, “You didn’t want smoke, so I moved on to the next opponent. Big announcement coming soon” on Friday.

Whyte has since come back by sending Ruiz a fat shameful statement. He said: “No smoke?

“A typical coward move by fake Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. who deviated from a big payday.

“You are all stomach and no heart. I am more Mexican than you.”

In a previous post, Whyte had said, “This guy has to stop talking about that and all of these bs, you just lost control, it got in your head. We made an offer, let’s start the fight against humans.

“Who cares about all that I just want all the smoke.”

Ruiz could face the winner of the saga Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.

Ironically, Whyte was put in a row himself after becoming a heavyweight WBC defending champion in 2019.

PBC

Whyte must meet with the person wearing the WBC jersey by February 2021. If Wilder manages to beat the two British, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will almost certainly be up against Ruiz next year.

It’s the most logical confrontation with Al Haymon, who has two of the biggest top-flight names in his books.

For Whyte, “The Bodysnatcher” only has to stay on the water until the opportunity arises. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is still associated with big names.

Alexander Povetkin is the latest as Whyte aims to return to action in the coming months.