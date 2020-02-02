Dillian Whyte tears up Andy Ruiz Jr. in a brutal Instagram insult video

Dillian Whyte shot back at Andy Ruiz Jr. after the former heavyweight champion accused him of avoiding a social media fight.

The Mexican released an Instagram post on Friday with an image of the British after he was KOD by Anthony Joshua, along with the headline: “You didn’t want smoke, so I moved on to the next opponent.”

Dave Thompson / Matchroom

Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin seems to be the most likely fight that will take place next

INCIDENT

Gervonta Davis seems to be physically gripping a woman while playing basketball

risk

Fury admits worrying that Wilder suffered a horror cut before the rematch

smoke

Dillian Whyte destroys Andy Ruiz Jr. on Instagram after the former champion declined to fight

clout

“It was like a murder scene” – Wilder remembers that he was convinced that he had defeated Fury

Memory Lane

I watch Tyson vs Francis 20 years later … with Julius Francis

hype

Wilder rejects Fury’s prediction and promises to break the hammer in the rematch

future plans

AJ plans to fight Wilder vs Fury 2 winner after Pulev, says Hearn

millions

Hearn talks to former NFL star about a seven-figure boxing deal

SHOWDOWN

Jake Paul vs. Gib live: when’s the fight? When does the live stream start?

FAST FINISH

Jake Paul knocks out AnEsonGib in the first round and then fights with KSI

Whyte first replied with his own contribution, in which he said: “Typical coward use by the fake Mexican Andy Ruiz. A blob that breaks away from a big payday. “

However, he later decided that this wasn’t enough and uploaded the above video to his Instagram story.

Whyte said in the clip: “People, just a short one. Andy Ruiz Jr talked to me and said I don’t want smoke and ran away from the smoke.

“Listen, why don’t I want to smoke and I’m the one who made the offer to fight him?

“I’m the one who offered to fight him. He never made an offer to fight me. So who is the coward?”

Matchroom Boxing

Ruiz Jr. weighed 15 pounds in the rematch with Joshua than in her first fight

“I told Eddie [Hearn] to make the offer to fight him, Eddie made the offer and he refused, he’s the damn coward.

“Fat, I’m just talking to you.

“People have to wake up and realize that I’m not afraid of anyone, anyone who wants it can get it anytime, anywhere.

“I am the man who can.” I am more Mexican than Andy Ruiz. He is a coward, he is with all his heart and not a heart, damn it. “