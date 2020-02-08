Dillian Whyte threatens to embarrass Deontay Wilder

% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf011%

% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf012%

Dillian Whyte reacted mockingly to the recent comments from Deontay Wilder

% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf013%

% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf014%

Dillian Whyte has laughed at Deontay Wilder’s claims that he is & # 39; liar & # 39 ;, and has official documents to prove that he was trying to force a fight with the WBC champion.

% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf015 %% MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf016%

Wilder has launched a new verbal attack on Whyte, suggesting that the British heavyweight would have faced it if he had previously accepted fights against Luis Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale.

But Whyte is willing to humiliate the American by showing CMB confirmation that he formally requested a definitive eliminator with Breazeale, but that the Californian retired last May for a mandatory fight against Wilder.

Whyte became frustrated in his search for WBC champion Wilder

“Deontay Wilder needs to relax and behave,” said Whyte Sky Sports. “The WBC must talk to him, because I am going to publish documents and he will be really ashamed.”

“Actually, I will publish WBC documents that show that I have requested and accepted these fights and that I have accepted these fights, and everyone knew.

“I was ordered to fight against Breazeale and Tyson Fury at my insistence. We fought with Breazeale and the WBC took him to fight against Deontay Wilder. How can he say he did not want to fight against Dominic Breazeale?”

“I have also made many offers to Ortiz over the years and he has rejected them all. The facts are not fiction.”

The Brixton man has been told that he must wait until February 2021 to fight for Wilder’s WBC belt, despite his long period as No. 1 of the WBC.

Wilder makes his next WBC title defense against Tyson Fury in a rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, and Whyte wants & # 39; The bronze bomber & # 39; Stay on course for a long-awaited confrontation.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury again this month

“I want to fight against Deontay Wilder, it’s against whom I want to fight,” said the 31-year-old. “I don’t care about anyone else except him, and he must stop being a coward.”

“I have a better resume than him. I beat more world champions than him. I qualified as the number 1 challenger since 2017, for his first mandatory fake against Bermane Stiverne, and I tried to chase him.” already a million days.

“He says I’m nonsense, he says I’m a liar, he says I’m a liar. He says this and that, but then he doesn’t want to get up to fight me and just choose simple defenses, quot and his own demands. He is the most protected and cowardly heavyweight champion in sports history. “

Alexander Povetkin could be the next opponent for Whyte

Whyte continues to risk his world title ambitions by fighting Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr., two high-ranking rivals, and the former Russian world champion is a likely enemy.

“It looks like it’s Povetkin,” Whyte said. “I think he’s a better opponent than Andy Ruiz, because one thing about Povetkin is that he will get in shape and be motivated to fight.”

“I just want a high-level man to fight.”