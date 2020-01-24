Dillian Whyte unveils Andy Ruiz Jr.’s offer and urges acceptance

Dillian Whyte, the most active fighter in the heavyweight division who did not have to fight for world leaders, has increased the stake against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Briton continues his quest for a great fight.

Whyte, known as “The Bodysnatcher”, has been published on social media. He proclaimed Mexico’s first heavyweight world champion and announced that there was an offer.

“You just lost control. It went to your head. We made an offer, let’s start the fight against humans. Who cares all that I just want all the smoke. “

Whyte mocked the video of Ruiz thinking about his famous win over Anthony Joshua on June 1 before speaking about his motivation to come back better than ever in his next fight.

Whyte seems to be unaffected by one of those “doubters” that Ruiz mentions in the video.

It remains to be seen whether the couple collides, but Alexander Povetkin is currently the frontrunner for the British.

After a scandal surrounding a failed drug test, Whyte returned to Saudi Arabia last month. He defeated Mariusz Wach over ten rounds.

