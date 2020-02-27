dillian-whyte-upcoming-struggle:-who-will-he-deal-with?-when-will-he-return?-could-he-face-tyson-fury?

Dillian Whyte will return to the ring this summer to acquire on Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte conquer Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia previous December on the undercard for Anthony Joshua’s rematch gain above Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 31-12 months-outdated is the necessary challenger for the WBC belt, which is now held by fellow Brit Tyson Fury next his spectacular acquire over Deontay Wilder.

Whyte desires a earth title shot but he’ll 1st have to facial area a rough fight in opposition to Povetkin.

Getty Dillian Whyte will take on Alexander Povetkin in May perhaps

Dillian Whyte future combat: When is he returning?

Whyte will acquire on Povetkin in May possibly, Eddie Hearn has confirmed to talkSPORT.

“Dillian is heading to fight Alexander Povetkin,” the Matchroom promoter stated.

“We’ve produced that combat, we will announce it [soon]. It will be in May perhaps, in the British isles. It is a further brutal battle for Dillian Whyte.

“He does not stop getting on these hard troubles. He is required [WBC] challenger, he can have a pleasant quick contact and wait around if he wants but he wants to get in there and have a tear up.

Matchroom Boxing Dillian Whyte defeat Mariusz Wach in his past struggle

“He is the latest required challenger for Tyson Fury and he is intended to combat for the globe heavyweight title by February 2021.

“Worst scenario circumstance for Dillian Whyte is he is the mandatory challenger for Fury vs Joshua, if that battle happens.

“The even larger problem is if these guys mess all around for much too prolonged, Dillian Whyte might have to battle the winner of Fury against Wilder.

“I’d like them to make confident they do the 3rd fight in the summer months, then the winner fights Anthony Joshua and the winner fights Dillian Whyte, the necessary challenger.”

Whyte strike out at Hearn on social media for the promoter’s reaction to Fury’s knockout earn about Wilder.

Subsequent the Gypsy King’s outstanding KO victory, Hearn, who also signifies Joshua, referred to as for an instant undisputed fight between AJ and Fury in the aftermath.

He said: “No will need for a 3rd, let’s go straight to it in the summer months. Undisputed.”

Whyte replied: “How about executing what’s appropriate and forcing him to fight me very first as the number one challenger?”

That desire has seemingly not took place and now Povetkin lies in wait.

Povetkin was also on the undercard for Joshua vs Ruiz Jr two and drew with American Michael Hunter in an exciting bout in Diriyah.

Matchroom Boxing Alexander Povetkin in action versus Michael Hunter

Whyte vs Povetkin: Tape of the Tape

Whyte – Povetkin

Nationality: British – Russian

Age: 31 – 40

Peak: 6ft 4 – 6ft 2

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Attain: 78 – 75in

Document: 27-one- – 35-two-one

KOs: 18 – 24

Rounds: 155 – 255

Debut: 13/five/2011 – 11/6/2005

Alias: The Physique Snatcher – Russian Vityaz