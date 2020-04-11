Dillian Whyte vows to place Stipe Miocic to snooze and phone calls Francis Ngannou his ‘ideal fight’ as he eyes MMA return

Dillian Whyte has promised to put UFC heavyweight winner stipe Miocic ‘to sleep’ and uncovered a bout with the ferocious Francis Ngannou is his ‘ideal fight’.

The heavyweight contender has waited decades for his shot at the WBC crown, now held by compatriot Tyson Fury, but has teased the likelihood of returning to his roots as a kickboxer.

Whyte amassed a 20-1 file in the activity prior to turning his hefty fingers to the art of pugilism and truly thinks he would stop two of the most dangerous men on the planet in the ring or an octagon.

Dillian Whyte needs to deal with two of the most perilous heavyweights in the UFC

Talking to the Mail from his teaching camp in Portugal, ‘The Bodysnatcher’ stated: “I would fight in the UFC, surely, no problem.

“Ideally I’d want to combat a person in a UFC battle and a boxing match, a single of every, either way round, Dana White can hit me up anytime.

“I would battle Stipe Miocic, you just have to continue to keep him shifting. I know he would try out to take me down but I might place him to slumber ahead of he will get the opportunity.

“I’ll fight Francis Ngannou way too, he would be my ideal battle, he’s the person but he’s bought no chin.”

Miocic bested ‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou when they achieved in January 2018

The 31-yr-outdated won two British titles and held the European crown as a kickboxer and was ranked as No.1 in the British isles.

Just after five years, he experienced a person bout in MMA and gained by way of knockout in just 12 seconds. His boxing occupation was in risk of stalling past yr soon after reviews of a unsuccessful drugs exam – statements which have considering that been cleared by UKAD.

As soon as the sporting entire world begins to return to a semblance of normality, Whyte will get on former WBA heavyweight winner Alexander Povetkin – a fight which was postponed thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus.