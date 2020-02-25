dillian-whyte-vs-alexander-povetkin-fight-made-for-could-in-the-united-kingdom-as-eddie-hearn-outlines-long-term-options-for-british-heavyweight

Dillian Whyte is to struggle Alexander Povetkin in the British isles in May well, Eddie Hearn has verified to talkSPORT.

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, which fellow Brit Tyson Fury received in breathtaking fashion versus Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Matchroom Boxing Whyte is hunting to secure the major fights and will encounter rough Russian Povetkin upcoming

The 31-yr-previous, whose only qualified reduction came against Anthony Joshua, is established to get his globe title shot but very first faces a rough combat from Povetkin.

“Dillian is likely to combat Alexander Povetkin – that will be introduced this 7 days,” explained Matchroom promoter Hearn.

“We’ve manufactured that combat, we will announce it this week. It will be in May, in the United kingdom. It is another brutal battle for Dillian Whyte.

“He doesn’t quit taking on these tricky issues. He is required [WBC] challenger, he can have a great straightforward touch and hold out if he desires but he wishes to get in there and have a tear up.”

GETTY Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist and has gained 35 of his 38 professional fights

Whyte final fought on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December, profitable a unanimous selection around Mariusz Wach.

He has been disappointed in his makes an attempt to protected a environment title shot and has no choice but to wait around in line till 2021 at the earliest, with Fury and Wilder established for a 3rd combat and the winner then probably struggling with Joshua.

“He is the latest required challenger for Tyson Fury and he is meant to struggle for the planet heavyweight title by February 2021,” said Hearn.

“Worst case state of affairs for Dillian Whyte is he is the required challenger for Fury vs Joshua, if that battle happens.

Tyson Fury explained to Deontay Wilder just what would occur

“The even bigger situation is if these guys mess all over for also very long, Dillian Whyte may well have to combat the winner of Fury from Wilder.

“I’d like them to make guaranteed they do the third struggle in the summertime, then the winner fights Anthony Joshua and the winner fights Dillian Whyte, the mandatory challenger.”