Dillon Passage Debrets on rumors about Joe Exotic couple

“King Tiger” it may have been wrapped up on Netflix, but the discounts are still ongoing.

With almost everyone involved in the documentary interviewing, announcing and speculating, Joe Exotic’s wife, Dillon Passage, is reviewing some of the worst statements ever made about a man.

In a radio interview with AJ Gibson and Mikalah Gordon of CHANNEL Q’s The Beat The Morning, commented to producer Rick Kirkham that Joe Maldonado-Passage said he had a son named Brandon who appeared in an interview.

“Joe doesn’t have children, does he?” said Dillon. “I heard the same rumor recently, and like me, are you trying to tell me that I’m a 38-year-old boy and have a grandchild? Joe’s been with this girl, his name is Kim. But when he divorced and Kim, Joe’s brother was really in touch with Kim and they had a son and Brandon Chappell. “

Her hosts also asked Dillon about Jeff Lowe’s recent request for Joe’s sexuality. They ran around the ritual and we wouldn’t get into it, but Dillon dropped Lowe’s claim of independence.

“Of course, Joe is no secret about his sex life. He may have done something strange,” Dillon said. “Of course he has a lot of sex, it’s no secret. But I heard the accusation that Jeff said Joe and [John Finlay’s wife] had sex with animals at the zoo and I thought it was really mocking. “

“I have never heard anything like this from Joe,” he added, “but I will not accept it if he does.”

Carole Baskin also spoke about the speculation that her husband – a diplomat, called it a “cold case” for authorities – said his own family believed Joe had been “raised” after seeing the documentary.

Passage has admitted that he and his wife have been as crazy as ever since the fall of the Netflix series. “If he needs to find a few detractors, then let him find a weaver,” Dillon said, adding he was not jealous.

“I went to get my message on Instagram, my DM request, it didn’t matter. Lots of dicks,” he said of his social stance. “A lot of them are not worth looking at, let me tell you. They are either strong, well-bitty or, they seem to change. That’s a lot.”

According to Dillon, they have reached out to Cardi B and Kim Kardashian for their help to get Joe out of jail, and no response has been made so far.

Looking ahead, Passage says he has no intention of seeing anyone else but Joe is behind bars. He explained that he was not in the dating app, though Joe said he was “very supportive” and if he had decided he was “ready to move on.” And he said: “I’m still on Team Joe and even if I decide to look for someone, I’ll still talk to Joe as much as I do.”

He added that he did not want to be known as ‘the wife of Joe Exotic’ for the rest of his life and hoped to give her a name. ” It doesn’t sound like music festivals and the EDM world is definitely a big part of my life and I love to dance, so if I can do anything, it will be amazing, “she explained.” But I also love animals most likely. There may be things in the future in the EDM world and in the animal world, so keep it up! “

“Tiger King” is now live on Netflix.