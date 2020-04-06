Dillon Passage, wife of Joe Exotic, in the Family, Carole Baskin and Outdated Meat Food

With the vision of “King Tiger” still not cracked Andy Cohen had the late Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), Dillon Passage, on his radio show on Monday for a quick listen to everything listening to everything concern about HIV in the way the Dillon family reacts to all media.

This is the second time Passage has been called to Radio Andy, following an interview with TMI last week. After leaving today, he said he had been talking to Joe since the last time he spoke to Andy – and said he was “really surprised to hear from me …… I heard a voice. “

From there, it was time for his audience to ask Dillon specific questions and they were not disappointed. First, he was asked who would “vote” between Joe John Finlay’s wife and Travis Maldonado. “I should vote for Travis, for sure,” Dillon said. “Me too, don’t ask,” Andy added.

Asked about the show’s “fair representation” of her husband, Passage said the series was true to her character. “They didn’t show the sweet and sensitive side of things,” he said, “and Joe was” certainly a bird and did not dare to say what he was thinking. “

One caller wanted to know what Dillon’s relationship was with his family, wondering if they had supported their marriage and were still in contact.

“We talked to my sister for hours on the phone, we were very close,” she said. “Mummy, we really talked about an hour and a half ago. They are very comfortable but they really worry me.”

She said her mother received an e-mail from a reporter who wanted to talk to her, but since she was not in the series, things didn’t go very well for her family. “They want to make sure I’m not good at things and take care of me,” he added.

A special moment in the docu series that has gained viewers a great deal of learning that Joe’s Square will use Walmart-style meat not only to feed the tiger, but also to use for pizzas sold in restaurants. . This was new to Dillon.

“It really doesn’t matter to me, I’m not involved in what happened at the restaurant or at the restaurant,” he said. “I would go in there and make some pizza for myself, so when I heard it was kind of disgusting, I didn’t know if he was really doing it.”

Dillon also confirmed that he and Joe had stopped traveling to Belize after leaving the zoo, telling Andy that they were actually in Pensacola, Florida and didn’t know why Maldonado-Passage lied about where they are. “It was like, ‘That’s probably not the best idea,'” he said. “He didn’t really want people to know where he was, we just went to the zoo and I didn’t understand what he was doing. or why he did it in time. But after the arrest, we talked about it. “

Others gathered from the Q&A session: Dillon will not participate Netflix ny in the next installment, he himself was “poisoned” by what he learned about Joe’s fun with Carole by watching the show and if he did get it, there were few expressions of hate and people who judge it, “the love from the viewers has gone from bad to worse.

About Carole, Dillon said that when he heard Joe’s attack on her YouTube channel, Joe was “tortured” in return. “I feel like the only person who really did Joe wrong was Carole’s case,” he admitted or before Baskin criticized the tiger treatment.

Asked about her belief that Joe was an animal abuser, she said that “Carole is doing exactly what she is. She is an animal rights activist and has no tigers locked up, but her exchange is like chicken wire in my opinion. ” Dillon added, “I’ve never seen a tortured animal in a public park.”

He also said that while he was in jail, Joe felt that way (for his pets), he felt guilty and regretted his decision. “

Finally, a caller – who said they meant “respect and seriousness” in his question – asked if Dillon or Joe’s other colleagues were worried if Joe was HIV +, after his death. ‘one of Joe’s wives for the outcry about the virus in 2001. Dillon said it was a concern, but a Maldonado-Passage assured him that was not the case.

“Because Joe has autoimmune disease he has to go to the hospital every month and get blood transfusions,” Dillon said. “I went with her for the first time and I wanted to go and I wanted to prove her HIV-free identity. The doctor showed me her bloodstream and things went wrong.”

“Tiger King” is now available on Netflix.