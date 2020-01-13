Dima Midborn – New single – New Year Congratulations! Dima Midborn

Loading...

News from (almost) nowhere!

Moscow-based bassist Dima Midborn is known in his native Russia for his intelligent, Sardinian pop solo projects and his cool fretwork in the alternative pop and post-punk heroes of Moscow On-The-Go and Inturist. Now he has a new LP in the pipeline, entitled “Middle Aged Man.” Moscow contacts tell us that there will be a full digital release in February, and one in “The West” (wherever that is) via the Dutch weird label Smikkelbaard.

As part of an improvised duo with the brilliant Moscow saxophonist Sergei Khramtcevich, Dima Midborn surprised Louder than War at the second Narva festival last September with a brilliant performance that exuded a lush dark jazz cabaret. Honcho John Robb was moved to write: “It is as if no wave distributes its angular shapes with a dose of long-lost Morphine and their nocturnal drones and British post-punk outfit Blurt’s post-punk sax pop / noise. It is naturally hypnotic and great. “

For now we have a typically elegant first release that congratulates everyone for the Russian New Year, full of typically bleak dry humor.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5zL08ZNjvg (/ embed)

If we have the record, we will let you know.

Image courtesy of Olga Frank.

