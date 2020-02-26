dimebag-darrell-preferred-to-‘go-again-to-pantera’-ahead-of-his-loss-of-life

Dimebag Darrell desired to reform Pantera shortly ahead of his dying, according to a near mate.

Longtime Pantera/Damageplan videographer Daryl ‘Bobby Tongs’ Arnberger instructed the Landry.audio podcast that the guitarist instructed him a lot less than a thirty day period in advance of he died that he was likely to “do what ever it takes” to get his former band back jointly and reunite with estranged singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

Says Arnbeger: The last time I noticed him was in November of 2004… I went above to his house. I was just speaking to him briefly about everything. He was, like, ‘We’re gonna go out and do this [Damageplan] tour as a result of December, and I am going to see you for Christmas and almost everything. After that, we’re gonna have some new shit going on. And it is not gonna be this. Whatever it normally takes, we’re gonna get these guys back together and do it right.’

“He was indicating he was gonna do every little thing he could. He was pretty substantially finished with what they [Damageplan] were carrying out at that issue. He needed to shift on and go again to Pantera.”

Referring to Damageplan, Arnberger added: “He did not consider the other guys were being as into it. He of course did not come to feel the magic as much as he did with the other two men [Anslemo and Brown].”

Pantera acrimoniously break up pursuing 2000’s Reinventing The Metal album. Dimebag was shot and killed onstage at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, Ohio, on December 8, 2004. His brother, Pantera drummer, Vinnie Paul died in June 2018.