[DIMEBAG’s Girlfriend Would ‘Definitely’ Be All right With PHILIP ANSELMO And REX BROWN Carrying out PANTERA Songs On Tribute Tour]

“Dimebag” Darrell Abbott‘s longtime girlfriend states that she would “unquestionably” be in favor of Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Zakk Wylde embarking on a specific tour celebrating the new music of PANTERA.

Rita Haney mentioned the possibility of the previous PANTERA associates and the OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist paying out tribute to Dimebag and his brother Vinnie Paul Abbott while speaking to “The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Present” on the pink carpet of the Ronnie James Dio 10th Memorial Awards Gala this previous Thursday, February 20 at the Avalon in Los Angeles.

She reported (see video clip below): “I really don’t imagine there could be a PANTERA reunion, but I feel that his two remaining brothers, Rex and Philip, if they preferred to honor Darrell and Vinnie, as considerably as where I’m coming from and what I imagine Darrell would believe that — for the reason that he was the most forgiving particular person that I know — I feel that he would be honored. It really is form of a cliché to say, but he really would be grateful that he meant that much to them. And I feel if they wanna honor their fallen brothers with a tribute, I believe that which is great. But as far as attempting to say set PANTERA back alongside one another, PANTERA tribute, this and that, no — that’s distasteful devoid of all those other fellas. But I imagine as a tribute, it would be a definitely fantastic thing. Since I know, from a fan’s point, if I hadn’t been capable to see them enjoy or listen to people songs — the songs, they imply so a great deal to me I can picture [they do to] other individuals as perfectly. I assume it can be great that they can at minimum see it done, and by persons that genuinely like ’em. So, yeah, I imagine it would be a actually amazing detail.”

When questioned to explain if she would “be all right with a tour,” she responded: “I absolutely would. I might wanna be at every show. [Laughs]”

Final 12 months, Anselmo instructed Chile’s Humo Negro that he would consider obtaining together with Wylde and Brown and executing PANTERA‘s vintage songs in concert. “Very well, Zakk is a active guy,” he said. “He does his have band, he does things with Ozzy and all that things. We spoke about it possibly one time. And I consider everyone — everyone — is… I guess they’re like me. Keep an open brain about it. We are going to see. But I know from all the challenging get the job done with [Anselmo‘s] THE ILLEGALS [project] below to make these tunes suitable, all of us, we would have to take time off and truly exercise together and get all the things perfect. So it really is a great deal of get the job done. And I’m performing a lot of bands, man, correct now. [But] if anything was lined up, I would do it — positive. Fuck yeah! Why not?”

Zakk was also open to the thought, telling “The Cassius Morris Show” past Oct: “When Saint Vinnie was however about, they were being conversing about it then. I indicate, the way I often looked at it is it is really a PANTERA celebration and an honor. I imply, each night I am participating in with Ozz, we honor Saint Rhoads [late Ozzy guitarist Randy Rhoads]. I’m enjoying the Randy stuff each night time, and I’m blessed and it’s an honor to do it. Fundamentally, we’re paying out tribute to Randy every evening — holding his songs alive.

“If we received together and we finished up accomplishing it, it would be like… I just glimpse at it like if Eric Clapton went out and was with Mitch [Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix‘s drummer] and Noel [Redding, Hendrix‘s bass player] and singing and participating in Jimi‘s tracks, and he’s honoring Jimi, ’cause that was his buddy.

“No one’s changing any one. No one’s changing Randy Rhoads — he was a 1-off. Just like no one’s changing Jimi Hendrix and no one’s replacing Dime [late PANTERA guitarist ‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott] — or Vinnie.

“If [LED] ZEPPELIN was likely out, and if Jason‘s [Bonham] participating in drums, no one’s changing his father. What they are carrying out is celebrating his father’s greatness and what he achieved and all the mountains he conquered with ZEPPELIN.

“It’s far more of a tribute and a celebration than it is… You can not substitute any of these individuals I’m chatting about — they are all famous guys. But, yeah, you are just celebrating all their achievements — that is all.”

Speak about a achievable PANTERA “reunion” intensified when Anselmo consistently joined Wylde‘s BLACK LABEL Culture to perform PANTERA‘s tune “I’m Broken” through DOWN‘s 2014 stint on the “Revolver Golden Gods Tour”. That excitement only got more powerful soon after Brown joined the jam on May well 23, 2014 when the tour swung through Texas.

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking conditions with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag‘s death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December eight, 2004, even though accomplishing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who considered that the associates of PANTERA have been thieving his thoughts.