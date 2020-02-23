[DIMEBAG’s Longtime Girlfriend RITA HANEY Reveals Ovarian Cancer Fight]

Rita Haney has spoken publicly for the first time about her fight with ovarian most cancers.

The longtime girlfriend of late PANTERA guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott mentioned her well being scare in an interview with “The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Clearly show” on the red carpet of the Ronnie James Dio 10th Memorial Awards Gala this past Thursday, February 20 at the Avalon in Los Angeles.

Questioned what is important about the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Most cancers Fund to her, Haney claimed (see movie down below): “A number of several years in the past, I had a bout of ovarian most cancers that I had to deal with. For a entire yr, I was undertaking remedies, and I experienced no clue what was gonna occur. I retained it rather tranquil. But Wendy [Dio, Ronnie‘s widow and longtime manager] performs with some great persons, and these people today assisted me. It suggests a great deal to me, for this foundation, to just carry recognition to any sort of cancer. So, yeah, it truly is far more than text.”

Ovarian cancer is the fifth primary induce of most cancers-associated loss of life among the gals, and is the deadliest of gynecologic cancers.

When ovarian cancers are caught in the early levels of the disease (phase I or II), the five-yr survival rate is additional than 90 %.

Wendy Dio started off the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Most cancers Fund immediately after Ronnie‘s dying as a privately funded 501(c)(three) charity group dedicated to cancer prevention, research and schooling.

The Dio Most cancers Fund has elevated in excess of $2.five million to day via its various once-a-year situations and direct guidance from the extensive local community of Dio enthusiasts around the world. It is their mission to assistance eradicate this disorder by means of training and by means of Wendy‘s mantra: early detection will save lives.

Ronnie James Dio shed his lifestyle to tummy most cancers, also identified as gastric most cancers, in May perhaps 2010. The sickness normally does not result in signs and symptoms right until its later stages. Ordinarily, by the time stomach most cancers is identified, the prognosis is inadequate.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Most cancers Fund has supplied considerably of its funds to the T.J. Martell Foundation, which is targeted on leukemia, most cancers and AIDS. The fund also has supported the Nashville Vanderbilt-Ingram Investigation Heart for Cancer for men’s cancers, these kinds of as stomach, colon and prostate most cancers, and the M.D. Anderson Most cancers Centre in Houston, where Dio was handled. Its fundraising endeavours have integrated gala dinners and a tribute album containing music published by Ronnie James Dio that ended up recorded and donated by important rock and steel recording artists identified as “This Is Your Existence”. The “This Is Your Existence” album resulted in a 2015 Grammy win for “Best Steel Effectiveness” for TENACIOUS D (actor/musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass) and their rendition of Ronnie James Dio’s “The Last in Line” from the tribute album.