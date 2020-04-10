Dimitar Berbatov attacks Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho for breaking the rules of blocking coronavirus

Former Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov went to Jose Mourinho (Photo: Getty)

Dimitar Berbatov accused Jose Mourinho of setting a dangerous example after manager Tottenham ignored British government guidelines on blocking coronavirus during a training session.

Mourinho, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier saw fitness work on Tuesday at Hadley Common Park in Barnet, North London.

Despite adherence to social distance guidelines, it is recommended that the public minimize outdoor activities to a minimum and avoid mixing with projects outside the same household.

Since then, Mourinho apologized for his behavior, and Spurs is considered “very sensitive” to the Portuguese.

Former Tottenham and Manchester striker United Berbatov “understands” Mourinho’s impatience during the crisis, but urges footballers to set a better example for their fans.

“Jose Mourinho admitted he made a mistake by conducting an informal training session with three Tottenham players at Hadley Common in North London,” said Betfair Berbatov.

“He did it because he can’t wait for football to return. I understand that, but he broke the rules of social distance and it’s not good. Footballers and managers have an influential position in society and must set an example to their fans in this very difficult situation.

“I can’t say that I was particularly surprised by Mourinho’s behavior. He has always acted unconventional and this is one of the reasons why he is successful and the fans love him. But this is different.

“I hope that although committing this session at the shared table was a mistake, Mourinho and his players still kept a safe distance from each other.

Mourinho had a makeshift training session earlier this week (Photo: Getty)

“I understand why Mourinho is so desperate to get back to work. Everyone in football wants the game to come back as soon as possible.

“And when you hear that other leagues are already setting the date for their resumption, you become even more impatient to return. But public health is the most important thing.

“Players who sit at home and try to stay in shape are difficult because they want to be as sharp as possible when the season begins. However, players are in a better position than most people.

“Many players live in large houses with gardens so that they can improvise training at home, for example with weights, but it’s not the same and it’s not easy to stay focused.”

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan earlier this week performed during Mourinho’s activities, and Harry Redknapp was also one of those who condemned the behavior of the Special.

“I imagine everybody lives somewhere on the pitch, and you’d think it would be better to hit the pitch, right?” – said former Spurs trainer, talkSPORT.

“I don’t think they are allowed, but it would be empty, there would be nobody there. It is certainly closer than the park.

“But listen, we all have to follow the rules. “If we want to explain it, we must make sure we do what we are told.

“And if we were told to keep and keep our distance, they must do it.”

Coronavirus latest news and updates