Dimitar Berbatov points out why Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes would NOT do the job as a midfield partnership

Previous Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov concerns that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba might be as well equivalent to perform as a midfield pairing.

The incredible get started to everyday living at Previous Trafford by Fernandes has rendered Pogba a neglected figure, as the Frenchman carries on to struggle back from an ankle injury.

Fernandes is presently a fan favourite at United

Fernandes, the Portugal global, received the Leading League Player of the Thirty day period award for February and United are nevertheless to reduce considering the fact that his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January for £67.6m.

Roy Keane recently instructed that United’s new celebrity will enable them to get rid of Pogba, who has been followed close to by transfer rumours for most of his Red Devils vocation.

And though Berbatov doesn’t go that much, he doubts whether the two will in shape into the similar XI.

“I really do not know if Fernandes and Pogba can perform with each other,” Berbatov informed Betfair. “Fernandes has rapidly turn out to be an influential player for United.

“I’m delighted and impressed by how nicely built-in into the crew he’s become in a shorter room of time.

“His teammates are looking for him with the ball for the reason that they know he can develop magic. He appears to be satisfied to be participating in for United. I seriously hope he continues in this sort.

Pogba has struggled with injuries this year

“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to continue to be at United, I consider it would be finest for him, but I am curious to see how he will website link up with Fernandes.

“They’re equivalent players, equally clever ample to feel three methods forward when they are on the ball.

“Sometimes footballers are also very similar to play together. But I hope that’s not the case below due to the fact, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, United could be a pretty imaginative staff that would surprise opponents subsequent season or even quicker.”