Dina Lohan, mother of Lindsay Lohan, chased by the victim, arrested after a crash on Long Island

MERRICK, Long Island – Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested following an alleged drunk accident with another driver on Long Island this weekend.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in block 2100 of Merrick Mall.

According to police sources, Lohan attempted to flee the accident site and was chased by the accident victim before being detained outside his home.

According to court documents, the responding police officer found Lohan in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes with the engine running and observed her with a smell of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and elocution.

The officer said that when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing it, and claimed that she had only had one glass of wine.

Lohan refused to take field sobriety tests and was arrested for the crime of drinking and driving. She previously pleaded guilty to aggravated impaired driving in April 2014. Her license was suspended in July for failure to pay state taxes.

It is a crime to drive while intoxicated after being convicted of DWI in the past 10 years.

Lohan is to be returned to court later this week after his release on Sunday, his lawyer Mark Heller said. He called his arrest an “unfortunate event” and said, “We hope we will resolve it favorably.”

