[dindin-picks-the-other-solid-members-as-his-no.-1-treasure-on-“2-times-&-1-evening-year-4”]

On the February 16 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & one Evening Period 4,” the members were requested to choose their No. 1 treasure in lifestyle.

DinDin responded without the need of hesitation, “Our users.” Kim Seon Ho mentioned, “I was heading to say that” and regretted that he experienced not mentioned it initially. Kim Jong Min claimed to DinDin, “I believe you are lacking in sincerity.”

DinDin insisted, “I like our users the greatest.” Nonetheless, he added jokingly as a warning, “If you lead to an incident, you are all lifeless. Not a person of us can get into hassle.”

The other members picked their pets and households as their treasures in life. Yeon Jung Hoon particularly stated, “Of program it is my kids.” Moon Se Yoon then quipped, “It’s not your spouse?” and Yeon Jung Hoon amended, “My spouse and children is my treasure.”

Kim Seon Ho reported, “Mine is also my spouse and children. Just after two yrs aside, we’re all living together once more.” DinDin added, “Good, are living together. And keep out of hassle.”

Kim Jong Min, on the other hand, took rather a extended time to name his treasure. DinDin advised, “Koyote?” but Kim Jong Min shot that down quickly with a company, “No.”

