Dinuba police warn bogus police officer who tried to run over female driver, then followed her

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) – A community in the Southern Valley is on edge after a woman says someone pretending to be law enforcement has attempted to arrest him.

And when she refused to stop, they followed her.

Now the Dinuba police are warning drivers of the danger on the road and what to do if you find yourself in the same situation.

Out of fear, the woman asked that we protect her identity but chooses to share her story so that it does not happen to anyone else.

Friday morning, what would have been his typical homecoming after volunteering at his son’s preschool turned into a nightmare with someone pretending to be an officer.

The Dinuba native was driving east on Davis Drive when she noticed a light-colored pickup truck stand in front of it to break it. After flashing her lights and honking her horn, she said he went to the left and motioned for her to stop.

She decided not to do it – a decision that may have saved his life, but he did not give up.

“He rushed past me and slammed on his breaks, got out of the van and showed a badge and said to stop very aggressively and angrily,” she said.

It would happen again.

“I was in shock, I froze, I looked at him carefully, I said,” No way, “” she said.

The woman said the impersonator appeared to be in her 20s or 30s, with dark hair and dark eyes, no facial hair and a short haircut.

This man followed her for several blocks before losing him.

“It was just very scary, very shady, just not right,” she said.

Dinuba police sergeant Thad Ashford said while the imitator is still missing, there are ways to protect yourself.

He said that an officer would never shoot someone from the front.

“Not only is it a safety problem for the citizen driver but for the officer, it is a big problem for officer safety who jumps in the middle of traffic like that. They do not know what is there got in the car behind them, “he said.

Not all patrol cars are the same, but there is a clear indication on a law enforcement vehicle that you should always look for when you stop.

“In the state of California, every time you arrest someone, there must be a steady red light at the front,” he said.

You can also call 911 as soon as you suspect an imitator is trying to stop you.

A dispatcher can confirm where you are and whether an officer or assistant is trying to stop traffic.

