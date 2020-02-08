Dion ‘Crazy’ Diamond, the ‘prison guest’ who protested against separation by private sit-ins from the age of 15

In the 1960s, a black teenager took it upon himself to protest for African American equality.

Dion Diamond is a civil rights activist who protested segregation from the age of 15 and held private sit-ins.

Diamond was born on July 2, 1941 in Petersburg, Virginia. In the 1950s, he said he was tired of just paying attention to the white signs. Then he started what he calls “his own private sit-ins” and ran out the back door whenever the police came.

Crazy Diamond, as he was called, knew what it felt like to grow up as a teenager in the southern United States, so he went to shops and to the counters and occupied rooms that were only for white Americans.

He asked for customer service or gave informal speeches until the police department was called. Then he would escape the shop through the back door.

Dion Diamond listens with closed eyes to George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi party, at an “all-white” lunch counter in Arlington, Virginia in 1960 – Pic

DC Public Library, Star Collection, Washington Post

Despite his numerous law enforcement attacks, Diamond continued his sit-ins. He has been arrested more than 30 times for his activities, all for human rights violations by the police.

Diamond attended Howard University in Washington DC. He later moved to the University of Wisconsin to study sociology and then studied pedagogy at Harvard.

Dion Diamond sits on a bar stool during a civil rights meeting in Arlington, 1960 – terriermandotcom.blogspot.com

He attended a sit-in at a local shop for five cents with a group of black and white university students, and they caught the attention of people who didn’t want them to protest.

At some point in 1960, Dion Diamond was sitting in Arlington, Virginia, at a lunch counter that only whites attended, when a crowd gathered around him.

A white boy is reported to have pointed a finger at Dion and said, “Go out; You know that you are not wanted here ”.

Dion Diamond doing a sit-in at a lunchtime counter in Arlington, VA, where a little boy points a finger in the face – Photo credit: storycorps.org

“I

I could only hope that as he got older he had some of his equality attitudes

and equality has changed, ”Diamond told StoryCorps

Years later in Washington, DC.

Apparently, Diamond’s family had no idea what he was going to do until the newspapers started calling his house. “You know how a reporter calls home:” Do you know that your son is in prison? “And my parents became very proud of me, but they wished it was someone else’s child,” said Dion. “I did some crazy things, but you take risks when you’re young. I call it youthful exuberance.”

Diamond was one of 13 people, seven African-Americans and six whites who were denied service in a drugstore in Arlington, Virginia in 1960.

Dion Diamond smiles as he walks past a group of white protesters at Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo, MD in 1960 – Photo credit: storycorps.org

He was often arrested for describing himself as a “guest” in prison. At his last arrest in Baton Rouge, La., Diamond reported that “the white guards told these inmates,” we have a troublemaker, gang. If you make it difficult for him, you may get some time out for good behavior. “

However, some of the inmates already knew who Diamond was and issued a warning: don’t mess with him. “That was my salvation,” recalls Diamond.

He was in 2nd Freedom Drive after one of the first buses in Anniston, Georgia, was burned.

Left to right: Laurence Henry, Ernest A. Summers, Dion Diamond and Sergeant Roy. G. Lockey. – Photo credits: flicker.com

He was on the Greyhound bus, which arrived in Jackson with another group of Freedom Riders shortly after the Trailways bus. They were arrested as soon as the bus arrived in Jackson and taken to the Mississippi State Prison in Parchman.

Diamond has been actively involved in the successful Washington, DC area effort to break Jim Crow in the suburbs.

He attended the historically black South University to persuade students to strike, and several were expelled from school to picket pickups in the city so that they could integrate. This action led to his famous arrest in East Baton Rouge, LA, for “criminal anarchy,” an attempt to overthrow the Louisiana government.

76-year-old Dion Diamond during his 2018 StoryCorps interview in Washington – photo credit: storycorps.org

diamond

served as a student non-violent coordinating committee field secretary in

Mississippi and Louisiana from 1961 to 1963 and was a member of the DC region

Non-violent action group that led the campaign in the suburbs.

“Every time I record a historical publication, I feel like a dot or a comma in this book is my contribution,” said 78-year-old Diamond.

In order to inspire young people to use their voices and to fight for racial equality, Diamond is still committed to the public.

Students from the Rhode Island Milken Educator Award 2016 and Lowell Milken Center scholarship holder Emily Caldarelli from 2018 discovered Diamond as an unsung hero.