Direct from Roger Goodell’s basement, the NFL draft!

It was meant to be an extravaganza only Las Vegas can provide, total with showgirls, A-listing celebs, and a stage in the middle of the Bellagio fountains.

As a substitute, the NFL draft will arrive to you Thursday night from the welcoming confines of Roger Goodell’s basement.

No a single, of class, expected just about anything like this to take place. But here’s a timeline of what could possibly get put as America tunes in for a draft like no other (all periods EDT):

7:45 p.m. — Goodell leans his Apple iphone in opposition to a memento soccer on the folding table he found in his basement closet. Nervously, he checks the WiFi link and tries to keep in mind if his ideal facet is his ideal side.

8 p.m. — The broadcast opens with Goodell sitting by itself in his basement, welcoming followers to the draft. He pulls an old stopwatch from his coat pocket and declares the draft open up right before answering the 1 question viewers really want to know. “Yes, I am donning pants,” he tells the region.

8:10 p.m. — The Bengals, right after a short interruption when Goodell’s puppy walks into the picture, announce they will get LSU’s Joe Burrow with the to start with pick. Goodell marks Burrow off his yellow lawful pad, then scratches his dog’s tummy and tells him he’s a superior boy.

8:15 p.m. — ESPN throws it to Burrow’s parents’ dwelling, in which he’s sitting in his previous home, a poster of his childhood idol Tom Brady on the wall powering him. Burrow is so psyched he runs into the dwelling area to substantial-five his mom. “Back off 6 ft, draft boy,” she warns him.

8:18 p.m. — President Donald Trump sends a tweet congratulating Burrow, Baton Rouge and the excellent state of Mississippi.

8:25 p.m. — A roar is heard, startling Goodell. Knowing what it is, he quickly jumps up to flip off “Tiger King” on his basement Tv.

8:26 p.m. — The country discovers Goodell wasn’t telling the reality about his trousers.

8:35 p.m. — The Bucs are permitting Tom Brady operate their draft as well as their staff, and he picks the initially of what will be five offensive linemen. Soon after an awkward pause, Brady invites Buc enthusiasts to be part of him in chanting “Tompa Bay, Tompa Bay” and reminds them they can acquire the T-shirts on the internet.

8:48 p.m. — There is a crack for commercials and then a PSA from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who demonstrates the proper way for draft picks to wash their hands. He does it when singing “Wash fingers, wash hands, until Brady comes household.”

8:49 p.m. — Goodell employs the crack to remedy front doorway, the place there’s a supply from Pizza Hut, the NFL’s formal pizza provider. Goodell wipes down the pizza box with disinfectant, then apologizes to the supply human being for not possessing any hard cash for a idea.

9 p.m. — With just 10 minutes a choose, items are relocating so rapid that Goodell hardly has time to wolf down a slice of pepperoni. He phone calls for the Bengals’ pick, only to uncover out the team’s GM cannot get on the net since his daughter is making use of up all the bandwidth streaming “Tiger King” on her iPad.

9:10 p.m. — As feared, the NFL feed is attacked by hackers, who send a chilling message. Alternatively of porn, they tease viewers with tantalizing photographs of grocery outlets stocked entire of rest room paper and cleaning wipes.

9:15 p.m. — Goodell invites fans to send messages he can read through on air. The to start with a person arrives from an M. Jordan, who miracles why ESPN is not airing element 8 of “The Final Dance.”

9:20 p.m. — The Chargers choose Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the next quarterback picked. Goodell mutters “Yes!’’ beneath his breath, then checks his pocket to make certain he still has the Vegas betting slip that pays him if Tagovailoa is picked prior to Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

9:25 p.m. — The Raiders are up and all eyes change to the new group from Las Vegas. Mark Davis excuses his visual appearance, declaring he hasn’t been ready to get to his barber these days, then selects a vast receiver from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who isn’t on anyone’s draft chart. Following promising enthusiasts that he’s the new Fred Biletnikoff, Davis then picks up his kazoo and commences participating in “Viva Las Vegas.”

9:28 p.m. — Goodell rips up his betting ticket on the Raiders winning more than 6 video games upcoming year.

9:40 p.m. — The 1st dispute of the draft occur as the Vikings consider to make a sleeper choose at quarterback, only to obtain out all their details has mysteriously been wiped off their notebook screens. Following pleading unsuccessfully with Goodell for much more time, they switch to an alternate decide on.

9:50 p.m. — Finding upcoming, the Patriots acquire the quarterback the Vikings required. Invoice Belichick is witnessed laughing loudly from his basement though fiddling with some personal computer machines.

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. — It’s been a draft like no other, and the NFL imagined of everything, which includes the canned boos piped in just about every time Goodell sat ahead of his mic.

Last but not least, immediately after extensive several hours in basements and kitchen area tables across the nation, the previous decide on is produced.

Somehow Mr. Irrelevant seems even much more irrelevant than at any time.

Tim Dahlberg is a national athletics columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg