Direction change for Uranus by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

That’s how you see yourself and that’s how the world sees you. Between the two there is a gap that varies in size depending on the person. With this Uranus change, there are very real benefits to filling in discrepancies of perception. Ask for feedback and advice. Take yourself up – everything to get closer to a shared reality.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The I Ching suggests that natural attractions are useless to resist, although resistance itself may be the problem. Your best moments are due to a state of surrender and a complete welcome.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The same event can cause tears or laughter. Anyway, it gives you a little more life just to know that all these feelings are flowing through you, ready to find expression.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Getting to know yourself and trusting usually comes to you easily, but occasionally you come across bags of self-doubt that require you to reassess. It is all part of the pleasure for people like you who choose to stay fresh and relevant.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). The du jour event comes with a side of nervous energy. Consider it a cosmic treat. You must continue to find (and expand) the limits of your comfort zone.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). The fastest way to give yourself a boost is to take a walk in the open air. Once the endorphins have been released, your creativity will be, and new problem-solving ideas will flow.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You don’t have to look for special programs or do your very best to develop yourself. Everything good for building character comes from simply taking on the challenges of life that arise.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). One of the ultimate freedoms is a freedom of reactivity. By losing your fears and triggers, you receive the broad and beautiful range of options in life – choices that are only available to those who are sufficiently liberated to notice them.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). One operating mode does not suit everyone. If there is one thing that will change the outcome, it is the break you take to read the room. You switch to different times of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). All the feelings you will have today will pass away, whether they are good, bad, big or small. What lingers longer is the story that is woven around it. That can be tiring. Consider skipping that part if you can.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). The fun thing about dancing, talking, playing ball and so many other things that we do together in life is the somewhat unpredictable nature of jumping back and forth. The most important part here is no mercy; it is reciprocity.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The best teacher for you right now is one you don’t have to pay for. You cannot pay for the subtle give and take that you need. The buy-in is done on a soul level with negotiations that are wordless and emotional.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). What is broken? Nothing and nobody. Things happen, and they must be treated, not analyzed dead. Switch off the drama and the problem can immediately be ejected.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 10). Presentation earns points! You have a way to make a package irresistible, and it applies to how you appear in the world and everything you put into it. You are thoughtful; you investigate; and your timing is flawless. You are hired and entertained, cherished and rewarded, and most happy with the smile that you conjure up on other faces. Pisces and Aries love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 33, 1 and 18.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: You cannot evoke a special preference in your head. You have to communicate personally and then you just feel it and you know it. TAURUS: The magic words are: “You were right.” GEMINI: Playing love scenes in your mental theater is a powerful exercise that helps you manifest love. CANCER: You see relationship signs gather like distant clouds and welcome the excitement in this weather change. LEO: There is a level of selfishness that is logical, appropriate and even necessary to keep the relationship going. You are far below your quota. VIRGO: You still think about that particular person, and maybe it’s better in thought form than in real life. LIBRA: Don’t be afraid to dive into it. This love will be treated just like other things that you have treated – and well. SCORPIO: Are you getting what you need? Acting can be makeup for feelings of deprivation. SAGITTARIUS: You have a long-term effect on others. CAPRICORN: With a glare in your eye you will be teasing, having fun and making things more interesting. AQUARIUS: The roles that you grew up are not the roles that you will play in the future. You make this up while you go. FISHING: You can’t turn back the time, but you get the chance to make up for a current situation with a lesson you’ve learned there.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Leo and Capricorn are the kind of love match that creates fundamental and profound change with their connection. Just like the butterfly flapping its wings and returning a tsunami to another part of the world, the decisions these two make together are important in ways they may never know. Intention counts! The sweeter and more loving they are, the better the world gets.

